Letter to the editor | COVID guidelines should be followed

This is in reference to the letter to the editor on Oct. 15, 2021. I am happy that you took my information about masks seriously and found out for yourself "the negative toll wearing a mask while exercising at the gym has had on your energy levels and even your breathing." I admire you for "wearing a mask so much it has become a normal thing for you." I have heard others say the same thing. I have not. I also admire you for "still wearing it not only for your own safety, but for others around me as well." Wearing it for your own safety, I understand, wearing it for others sounds like you also agree with "socialism." As far as "living in California during the pandemic," I'm sorry for you. I live in South Carolina, and we still have constitutional rights.

SUMTER, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO