Public Health

Letter to the editor | COVID guidelines should be followed

By Etta Albright
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

REAP is defined in Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes Title 18 Section 2705 as being any person who recklessly engages in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury. It...

www.tribdem.com

Letter to the editor: We should try something different to be rid of pandemic

This is in reference to the letter to the editor on Oct. 15, 2021. I am happy that you took my information about masks seriously and found out for yourself "the negative toll wearing a mask while exercising at the gym has had on your energy levels and even your breathing." I admire you for "wearing a mask so much it has become a normal thing for you." I have heard others say the same thing. I have not. I also admire you for "still wearing it not only for your own safety, but for others around me as well." Wearing it for your own safety, I understand, wearing it for others sounds like you also agree with "socialism." As far as "living in California during the pandemic," I'm sorry for you. I live in South Carolina, and we still have constitutional rights.
SUMTER, SC
Letter: West Fargo Schools' COVID mitigation guidelines are not working

The West Fargo Public School District is currently operating with masks only being highly recommended and the school board approved a reactionary metric guideline to follow. I have many data points and articles to show that our guidelines are not working, and the district should do more to help our community with the COVID pandemic.
WEST FARGO, ND
Letter to the editor: McGahey should recognize his hypocrisy

Jim Callison, your comments are right on about Kim McGahey’s “Have the courage of your convictions” rant. How disappointing Kim affiliates with the Republican party, whose policies make global warming worse — exiting the Paris Climate Accord instead of leading the effort and weakening vehicle mileage standards, to name a couple — and threaten to destroy Summit County’s forests and private property due to wildfires.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Letter to the editor: Follow Education Association’s recommendation when voting

If these past couple of years of pandemic and racial reckoning have shown Summit County anything, it is the imperative for our institutions to evolve and support a more resilient, more equitable future. With the November election, voters have the opportunity to accelerate existing efforts at Summit School District by choosing applicants who bring much-needed diversity and expertise to the board.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
