Top seed Capital City eliminates softball Lady ’Cats

After a long stretch without a home game, the College of the Ozarks Volleyball team was excited to be back in the friendly confines of Keeter Gymnasium. Looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Central Baptist Mustangs, the Lady Cats knew they had their work cut out for them from the opening serve. The two teams traded points in the early going with Central Baptist holding a slim advantage. Kills by Brooklyn Crawford and Abi Menzies tied the score at six and three straight Mustang errors gave the Lady Cats a 9-6 lead. CBC continued to challenge, and the Lady Cats were unable to build a substantial lead. A Ryley Thixton kill kept the lead at three when two straight service points by Kiley Counts forced a Mustang timeout. Coming out of the huddle trailing 14-9, the Mustangs quickly broke the serve and looked to build momentum. Another Thixton kill produced side out for the Lady Cats but CBC answered. A Menzies kill gave the Lady Cats an 18-12 lead and CBC needed to string some points together. They managed two straight points, but the Lady Cats answered with two Menzies kills to put together a run. A Morgan Austin ace made the score 22-14 before CBC could break the serve. CBC scored three of the next four points, but an Abi Menzies kill followed by a kill by Bailey Chamberlain gave the Lady Cats the Set 1 win, 25-17.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO