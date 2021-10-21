Letter to the editor | What Biden touches does not turn to gold

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
