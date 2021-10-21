CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor | What Biden touches does not turn to gold

By John Machuta III
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Similar to the story of King Midas in Greek mythology, our president has an extraordinary gift that becomes a burden. Unfortunately, instead of turning to gold, everything...

mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

62% of Americans think U.S. President Joe Biden is incompetent, poll shows

A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans believe U.S. Joe Biden is incompetent. President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined several ways President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States during his monologue on Sunday night. "Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law, and he's done it when it comes to immigration," Levin said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theridgewoodblog.net

Even Biden Voters Think He is Doing a Bad Job

Ridgewood NJ, a liberal group recently assembled a focus group of progressive and moderate Democrats in the swing state of Pennsylvania. All of the participants had voted for Biden in 2020. Jonathan Last, editor of The Bulwark summarizes the group’s findings:. Every single one of them thought Biden was doing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones' home.In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”“We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Libertarians understand what Biden doesn’t

President Biden recently posted on Facebook about the rich not paying their fair share, and that he aims to rectify this. He states that a teacher should not pay a higher tax rate than a hedge fund manager. He is right. Billions of dollars in profits go untaxed, and that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: What is the real agenda of climate extremists?

I thought I had seen it all, then I read the Sept. 30 overpopulation-scare letter by Chuck Savall and nearly fell out of my chair! He wrote, “You no longer have a right to bear children. Instead, you have a responsibility not to. Zero = hero, one is enough, two is too many.”
ADVOCACY
