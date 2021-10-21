In the courts:

Clockwise from left, Lisa Smith, Kathy Hughes, Ronnie Gioka, Chris Hiner, Niki Graham and Nancy Hall have began preparing for East Liverpool’s community Thanksgiving feast. The meal, which will be served takeout style again due to the pandemic, is available to city, Wellsville and Chester area residents. Delivery will be offered in the immediate 43920 ZIP code area, Smith, who pastors at Grace City Church, explained. The women hope the meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, rolls and desert. Smith said, “We served 914 in-person during 2019’s meal and we did 325 last year (amid the pandemic implementing a similar offsite system.) This is definitely a community meal, and we expect at least seven churches and non-profits to help us put this together again this year.” However, she also welcomes personal or corporate sponsors for everything from particular menu items or carryout materials to sponsoring individual meals at $5 each. “You can make a general donation to the cause (or nominate recipients like senior citizens and shut-ins). We ask for no proof of income,” Smith continues, adding that she especially would love for desserts to be donated to send with the meals. Donations can come through PayPal or checks sent to Grace City Church, 225 W. Fifth St., East Liverpool, OH 43920. The meal started out 19 years ago with 50 being served and the first one being held at Grace City Church until they had to move into the much larger First United Methodist Church in 2019, where they served nearly a thousand. For more information, call 330-385-2122 and leave your name, address, phone, the number of meals you need. Again, if you live in anywhere but East Liverpool, St. Clair Township and Liverpool Township’s within the 43920 area code, you have to come pickup your meals. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO