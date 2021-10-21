CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the courts:

Review
 5 days ago

Earl D. Pelton, Salem, vs. Melissa J. Pelton, Miltonvale, Kan., legal separation sought. Susan Darcy, Kensington, vs. Gwendell and Pamela Bolen, Alliance, transfer of property sought due to alleged purchase agreement. Mariner Finance LLC vs. Misty K. Mathna, Salem, et al., $5,485 plus interest sought. American Advisor Group vs...

www.reviewonline.com

Review

WELLSVILLE MAYORAL CANDIDATES TOWN HALL

Wellsville mayoral candidates Randy Allmon, who currently occupies the position; independent candidate Brad Elliott; Democratic candidate Bob Boley; and write-in candidate Jack Cataldo address an appreciative crowd Monday night in the village’s alumni center, where the Wellsville Community Foundation hosted the men for a town hall discussion before the November general election. Voters will choose one of the four men’s vision for the village of Wellsville. Candidates were given three minutes to answer pre-submitted questions on a variety of topics, including the village’s police, fire and road departments; the marina and a variety of quality-of-life issues to an audience and streamed live on social media. For example, all four men discussed increasing drug interdiction efforts through a variety of methods, ranging from an officer on the Columbiana County Drug Task Force to increased surveillance of known drug houses and creation of a substance abuse education program to assist with those suffering from addiction with money from the anti-opioid settlement moneys. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
WELLSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Nathan M. Ames, 32, of 623 Hope St, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 6 days jail. 6 days suspended. $500 fine. Joseph J. Baughn, 39, of 651 Columbia Dr, Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Anthony B. Huffman, 26, of...
LIMA, OH
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha Municipal Court

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of September 2021, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case. Sadie Chapin, Horton – Stalking $250.00, Restitution $55.90. Sadie Chapin, Horton – Criminal Damage, Restitution Only $500.00. Naomi Drury, Hiawatha –...
HIAWATHA, KS
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Deanna M. Ward, Ottawa, and Darrin E. Ward, Lima, were granted a legal separation. They were married Nov. 5, 2002 in Lima and have no children. Amber Nickerson, Kalida, and Ryan Nickerson, Kalida, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married May 2, 2015 in Worthington and have two children.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Natchitoches Times

Cases heard in District Court

The following criminal cases were heard in the 10th Judicial District Court. COLEMAN, DEON, 2 counts theft. Under count 1, sentenced to 6 months in parish jail. Under count 2, also sentenced to 6 months in parish jail. Sentences to run concurrent with credit for time served. NEWTON, KENDRICK, theft...
Review

Haywood found guilty of murder

LISBON — Two years to the day that Destiny Moody was fatally shot in her Wellsville home, relatives in the courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam got to hear that Terrance Haywood was found guilty of the murder. Jurors took about two and a half hours to reach...
WELLSVILLE, OH
idahocountyfreepress.com

Idaho County District Court

Aaron J. Belchere, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;. Kurtis Ray Boller, 44, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;. John Michael Brown, 39, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;. John Michael Brown, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;. Samantha Jean Buzbee, 23, Failure to...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Review

Thompson Park prepares for winter

EAST LIVERPOOL — The Thompson Park board of commissioners met Oct. 20. All members were present but Mark Hissom, who was excused. President Tamar Cooper said that she will be meeting with the city’s law director office to discuss several issues and also updated her colleagues that she is looking into updates to the park’s website and replacement of the basketball court backboards.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Review

Area briefing

There will be a “special” board meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the 8th grade pod for the purpose of entering into a contract with St. Clair Township regarding employment of a district resource officer and also to accept the resignation of two district employees. Career exploration event. The...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Review

Bond set for man in hit/skip

LISBON — A Salineville area man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist had his bond set at $500,000 cash or surety during a video arraignment in county Municipal Court. Donald E. White, 64, state Route 164, Salineville, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
SALINEVILLE, OH
Review

CCRTA meets

Loretta Davidson welcomed the members of the Columbiana County Retired Teachers’ Association and led the opening agenda. Lunch was served by The Lisbon First United Methodist Women. Twenty-nine members and four guests were present. Jerry Barnes conducted the business meeting. The treasurer’s report and minutes were accepted. The membership voted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Review

POLICE LOG:

— A Valley Road, Butler Township, man asked for Damascus Fire/EMS at 10 p.m. Thursday regarding an elderly woman, who was found by her daughter, lying in her motor home due to her medical condition. — Political signs for trustee candidate Noah Allison were reported vandalized all over Yellow Creek...
DAMASCUS, OH
Review

Hancock County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation distributes awards

The Hancock County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation recently met to discuss the distribution of grants to applicants comprised of local service and support organizations. The 2021 recipients will receive their awards individually this year in lieu of a group ceremony in an effort to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. Catherine Ferrari, bank president and CEO stated, “The worthwhile and dedicated work accomplished in our communities by so many individuals and organizations is indeed impressive and humbling. The projects outlined in the applications we received are a testament to the commitment, to the compassion, and to the impressive achievements of these groups.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Review

LISBON RURITAN CLUB GUN RAFFLE

The Lisbon Ruritan Club recently held a gun raffle to benefit the club’s scholarships which are given yearly to local high school seniors. The winner of the raffle was Mary Lee Merriman. The Lisbon Ruritans would like to thank Mike Runzo and all the people at Runzo’s Outdoor Sports, Ken Baer and everyone at the Rogers Flea Market, Print Works of Salem, Marilyn McCullough, The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce and community members who support the club throughout the year. Pictured, from left, Joe Csonka, chairman of the Gun Raffle; Anita Morris, Runzo’s Outdoor Sports; and Pat MacAleese, Lisbon Ruritan. (Submitted photo)
LISBON, OH
Review

Calendar

DARE Singles Group, Card night at Perkins Restaurant in Boardman, 5 p.m. For information: 330-729-0127. Good As New Shop, Methodist Church, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., new fall items available. East Liverpool. “The Nightmare at Stagecoach Hollow,” 7 to 11 p.m., 50435 Stagecoach Road; $10; benefits East Liverpool Kiwanis Club.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
wincountry.com

Michigan High Court to consider “Juneteenth” as a court holiday

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The state’s highest court is reporting that it is considering making “Juneteenth” a statewide holiday for the courts. Members of the Michigan Supreme Court say that they will accept public comment on the proposal and also hold a public hearing soon. “Juneteenth” is celebrated on...
LANSING, MI
Review

Consortium refunds schools’ insurance overpayment

WELLSVILLE – The Portage Area School Consortium refunded a $30,067 overpayment to Wellsville school Wednesday morning. According to Wellsville school Superintendent Richard Bereschik, who also is on consortium board, members agreed to give back the money, which had been remitted for insurance coverage for members who did not avail themselves of district insurance.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Review

THANKFUL FOR COMMUNITY

Clockwise from left, Lisa Smith, Kathy Hughes, Ronnie Gioka, Chris Hiner, Niki Graham and Nancy Hall have began preparing for East Liverpool’s community Thanksgiving feast. The meal, which will be served takeout style again due to the pandemic, is available to city, Wellsville and Chester area residents. Delivery will be offered in the immediate 43920 ZIP code area, Smith, who pastors at Grace City Church, explained. The women hope the meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, rolls and desert. Smith said, “We served 914 in-person during 2019’s meal and we did 325 last year (amid the pandemic implementing a similar offsite system.) This is definitely a community meal, and we expect at least seven churches and non-profits to help us put this together again this year.” However, she also welcomes personal or corporate sponsors for everything from particular menu items or carryout materials to sponsoring individual meals at $5 each. “You can make a general donation to the cause (or nominate recipients like senior citizens and shut-ins). We ask for no proof of income,” Smith continues, adding that she especially would love for desserts to be donated to send with the meals. Donations can come through PayPal or checks sent to Grace City Church, 225 W. Fifth St., East Liverpool, OH 43920. The meal started out 19 years ago with 50 being served and the first one being held at Grace City Church until they had to move into the much larger First United Methodist Church in 2019, where they served nearly a thousand. For more information, call 330-385-2122 and leave your name, address, phone, the number of meals you need. Again, if you live in anywhere but East Liverpool, St. Clair Township and Liverpool Township’s within the 43920 area code, you have to come pickup your meals. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Review

Wellsville issues update on Veterans Park project

WELLSVILLE — Village officials recently released a status report on the Veterans Park. According to Fiscal Officer Hoi Wah, Wellsville has received numerous donations and a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources towards an upgrade of the river park project. “It took a few months initially to get the paperwork and plans in place. Once we have all that in place, we immediately removed all items from the park and break ground on the project,” she explained before detailing Phase 1 was completed.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Review

Audit finds Wellsville school overpaid for employee insurance

WELLSVILLE — Ohio auditors issued findings in excess of $36,000 against the Wellsville Local School District, stemming from a recently released 2019-2020 financial audit. State Auditor Keith Faber pointed to improper inclusion of two employees into the district’s insurance and issued the findings against former district Treasurer Robert Barrett and current Treasurer Nancy Francis and their bonding company, Travelers Casualty and Surety.
WELLSVILLE, OH

