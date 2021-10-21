CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon County, FL

Leon County Schools to participate in hearing against Department of Health Thursday

By Karah Bailey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qrmqj_0cXpcxYu00

Leon County Schools will join five other Florida School districts in court Thursday in an attempt to regain local control over whether masks are needed in schools.

LCS will be going up against the Department of Health's Sept. 22 emergency order which says that schools must allow for a parent to opt the student out of wearing a face covering or mask at the parent's sole discretion.

In August, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran argued, "We have districts who are picking and choosing what laws they want to follow. That is in violation of the rule of law that makes this country great and special more than any other reason."

However, LCS and other districts will have counsel from Attorney Jamie Cole.

"We're trying to invalidate the emergency rule," Cole says. "There's two legal grounds. The first was that it was not properly enacted as an emergency. Second, we believe that the department of health exceeded their rule-making authority."

Cole argues their authority should be limited to stopping the spread of infectious disease, not granting or limiting parental rights.

LCS parent Hayley Scott said the district's current mask policy protects her 7-year-old son Zarek who lives with a kidney condition.

"I certainly fear for his safety, and it could be life threatening if he were to contract COVID," said Scott. "It's something his dad and I are talking about prioritizing his health over his education and pulling him from school."

She's one of a handful of parents who agreed to Dr. Alan Cox's request to testify in Thursday's hearing if needed.

Her's and other parents' concerns are reasons Cox said, "Our decision to have this one certain group still wear a mask is still based on what we feel is best for our community."

Just this week, LCS removed the need for a doctor's note to opt students out of wearing masks. However, if a student has been identified as sharing close quarters with a known positive case, the district still requires them to mask up while at school for seven days.

Comments / 0

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

"Safe Waterways Act" filed in Florida

Filed by State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson and State Senator Lori Berman, this legislation would require county health departments to post and maintain warning signs at public bathing places that have been verified impaired until they meet state water quality standards."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
Leon County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Alan Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida School#Lcs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy