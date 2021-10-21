CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cal in NBA: Jaylen Brown Comes Off COVID List to Score 46 Points

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phNBi_0cXpcO6p00

Being in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 did not affect former Cal star Jaylen Brown in the Boston Celtics' season opener, as he scored 20 points in the first quarter on his way to a career-high 46 points Wednesday night.

Brown had practiced only once with his teammates in the past two weeks after isolating for 10 days, but scored the most points ever scored by a Celtics player in a season opener.

Unfortunately for Boston it was not quite enough to give the Celtics a win as the Knicks won the game 138-134 in double overtime.

“You know, adrenaline kind of took over. Once we got into like that end of the first overtime and into the second one, I could hear my heartbeat, you know,” Brown said, according to the Boston Herald. “I tried to do my best to breathe and stuff like that. For the most part, I felt fine to be honest. Coming out of quarantine, playing 46 minutes, I think I did OK in terms of just physical standings. Being away from the team that much that long, it’s always like a risk of injury coming back. High-level intensity. The guys in New York are a physical team. I think my body held up well. It would’ve been better if we won though.”

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8, and on Tuesday he was listed as questionable for the opener.

He said before Wednesday's game that he had "some mild symptoms for the most part," including some breathing issues, but he used meditation to get through it.

"The most concerning was my breathing," Brown said, according to ESPN.com. "I had to really focus to get my breathing kind of back to normal."

The Celtics provided an inhaler for Brown if he needed it during Wednesday's game, but Brown said before the game that he felt pretty good.

"Just coming off being in quarantine and ramping the intensity level, there's obviously concerns, risk of injury and things like that," Brown said prior to the game, according to ESPN.com. "Some of the coaches are concerned it might be too soon, just because this is the NBA."

Brown showed no rust at the outset, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. He also was part of a fourth-quarter Celtics rally that pushed the game into overtime.

New York led by 10 points with less than 11 minutes left, but a driving layup by Brown got the deficit down to three points with 1:09 left, and he nailed three-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining that Boston within a point.

Two Julius Randle free throws made it a three-point game, before a three-point shot by Marcus Smart with one second left sent the game into overtime.

Brown hit a three-pointer at the outset of both overtime periods, giving the Celtics a quick three-point lead both times. But the Knicks forged ahead in the second extra period and led by four when Brown missed a three-point shot with 17.7 seconds left that would have put Boston within one point.

Brown finished 16-for-30 from the field, including 8-of-14 from three-point range. He also had nine rebounds and six assists, and the Celtics outscored New York by 16 points when he was on the floor,

.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown is by Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19 days after Jaylen Brown, per report

The Boston Celtics announced on Friday that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is currently asymptomatic but has entered quarantine in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. In addition, Celtics big man Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (COVID-19) still feels uncertain, Celtics expect start

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (COVID-19 protocols) says his status is still questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New York Knicks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Brown will be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night, but the All-Star forward expressed some uncertainty about his conditioning and injury risk. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he cleared health and safety protocols on Tuesday and Udoka said he looked "impressively fine" from a physical standpoint. The Celtics may have a soft minutes limit on Wednesday as Brown returns to game shape, but there isn't any long-term concern.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Celtics big Al Horford joins Jaylen Brown in COVID-19 protocols

Boston Celtics big-man Al Horford has joined his All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. Horford and Brown will miss the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic set for Wednesday. Horford, 35, marks the third known COVID-19 case for the Celtics in recent...
NBA
Marietta Daily Journal

Wheeler grad Jaylen Brown to start opener for Celtics after COVID bout

Jaylen Brown will start for the Boston Celtics in their season opener Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, cleared after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. Coach Ime Udoka said Brown looks "impressively fine" physically, despite spending time away from the team and in isolation. Brown will start...
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Expected To Play

The Boston Celtics announced that shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, will play in the season opener against the Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Boston Herald#Espn Com
amherstwire.com

Jaylen Brown reaches another level and drops 46 points in a career best performance

Any hope the Celtics had of competing this year required forward Jaylen Brown and forward Jayson Tatum pushing themselves to levels they had yet to reach. Brown gave fans a taste of that improvement Wednesday night as he showed his improved playmaking, handling and shooting. In years past, Brown has been relegated to a spot-up role with occasional off-ball cutting due to the presence of multiple ball handlers on the team such as former point guards Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. These players being gone helped Brown let loose to the tune of 20 points in the first quarter alone.
NBA
NESN

Will Jaylen Brown Start For Celtics In Season Opener Vs. Knicks?

Jaylen Brown is back for the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed to reporters that Brown will play for Boston at Madison Square Garden and looks “impressively fine”, per longtime NBA reporter Keith Smith. Brown only has practiced with...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams to start tonight against the Knicks

At shootaround before the season opener, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced that Jaylen Brown has been cleared to play and will start the season opener against the New York Knicks. Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will play tonight for the Boston Celtics in the season opener at the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown returns from quarantine and has career night vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown was questionable heading into Opening Night. After a positive COVID test less than two weeks ago put Brown in the league’s health and safety protocols, he had to be quarantined and away from the Celtics for ten days. While the team completed training camp and got valuable experience from three preseason games, Brown, well, just breathed through it.
NBA
SportsGrid

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. Brown was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is listed as questionable due to conditioning. A primary distributor for the Celtics, Brown averaged 34 minutes, 24 points, six rebounds and three assists last season starting in 58 games and was second on the team in usage, only behind Jayson Tatum, with a 29.7% usage rate.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown jumps back into action

NEW YORK — Different players make use of their time in health and safety protocol differently. Jaylen Brown naturally turned it into a quest. Painfully aware of Jayson Tatum’s respiratory struggles, and his need for an inhaler after coming back last season, Brown focused on his breathing while doing extensive meditation exercises.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Still Not Sure If Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Will Play On Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics tip off their 2021-22 season on Wednesday. But it remains unclear if they’ll have Jaylen Brown or Al Horford in New York against the Knicks. Both players remain in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols after testing positive in recent weeks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update on their status Monday, as the team waits for test results. “Nothing new. Those guys are doing well but waiting to hear back about testing results and all of that,” said Udoka. “They’re doing well as of now and we hope to...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown scores 46, but Knicks outlast Celtics in 2OT barnburner

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night. Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen listed as questionable for opener vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown's status is up in the air for the Boston Celtics' regular-season opener vs. the New York Knicks. The Celtics listed their All-Star wing as questionable for Wednesday night's game. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 during the preseason and must clear protocol before returning to Boston's lineup. Big man...
NBA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
297
Followers
727
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy