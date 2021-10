WARRINGTON >> Brennan Fisher had been waiting all night to hit the second level and just take off. Finally, one the first play of the fourth quarter, the Pennridge running back got the lane he had been seeking and there was no catching him. Two minutes later, thanks to a nasty cutback in the backfield, he did it again on an even longer touchdown run and in a blur, a still-close game had turned into a runaway Rams win.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO