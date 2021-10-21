Aduro Clean Technologies is Expanding Scope of Pilot Plant Engineering by Exergy Solutions to Include Chemical Recycling of Polyethylene

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO