Aduro Clean Technologies is Expanding Scope of Pilot Plant Engineering by Exergy Solutions to Include Chemical Recycling of Polyethylene

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company," "Aduro Clean Technologies") a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
ptonline.com

Neste and Ravago Create Joint Venture to Focus on Chemical Recycling

Neste and Ravago have established a joint venture to build an industrial facility for chemical recycling in North Sea Port in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The facility is intended to be the starting point of joint global chemical recycling activities, built upon the advancement of the thermochemical liquefaction technology of U.S.-based Alterra Energy, a chemical recycling technology company. The companies plan to demonstrate and advance the commercialization of chemical recycling. The transaction is awaiting for and subject to regulatory approval.
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

LightPath Technologies Expands Capabilities With Freeform Optics Solutions to Tap into AR and VR Markets

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced the addition of freeform optics to its portfolio of high performance, next-generation custom molded optical solutions. Freeform optics involve lenses with surface shapes that lack certain symmetrical attributes which make them more challenging to mass produce but provide improved aperture, field of view and miniaturization.
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

ExxonMobil to Build Plastic Recycling Plant in Texas

The new facility follows validation of the initial trial of ExxonMobil's proprietary process for converting plastic waste into raw materials. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has announced plans to build its first, large-scale plastic waste advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. Upon completion of the facility, which is expected to start operations...
TEXAS STATE
ptonline.com

Carbios Opens Demo Plant for Its Enzymatic Recycling Technology

Carbios recently held the official opening and launch of an industrial demonstration plant operating with its enzymatic recycling technology, C-ZYME, which was installed on the Cataroux site in Clermont-Ferrand. The demonstration plant marks the culmination of the development of the C-ZYME technology. It will allow the validation of the enzymatic...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Zebra Technologies Expands Fetch Robotics Portfolio with Solution to Optimize Fulfillment Workflows

New fulfillment solution enables Zebra to streamline order, batch, case, pallet and each picking workflows and automate material transport. Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, introduced the industry’s most comprehensive picking solution to help businesses improve their fulfillment operations. The fulfillment solution consists of three new autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) – FlexShelf, FlexShelf Guide, and RollerTop Guide – and a new FetchCore fulfillment software package for order or batch picking. These new offerings further extend Zebra’s position as a leader in automating and digitizing critical workflows in warehouses, distribution and fulfillment centers as order volumes increase, labor pools get more competitive and customer expectations continue to rise.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Acquires Analog Devices’ Symeo Radar Division

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specializing in radar hardware and software development for emerging safety system applications. Symeo's industry-leading RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement for high precision radar solutions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
cranstononline.com

Automated Business Solutions Technology Summit

The Technology Summit features several of the company's preferred vendors who will display, demonstrate, and share the latest innovations for the office. Guest speakers will also deliver news regarding the industry; including trends and machines hitting the market. Additionally, there will be chances for guests to win some wonderful prizes....
PROVIDENCE, RI
wwisradio.com

Ladysmith Gunmaker To Expand Manufacturing Plant

Henry Repeating Arms is planning to expand its operations in Ladysmith. The firearms manufacturer will add an 84-thousand square-foot building on a 13-acre plot of land. Officials with the gunmaker say that expansion will result in 100 jobs to be added over the next three years. The new property will mean Henry Repeating Arms has 350-thousand square feet of manufacturing space with more than 600 employees. The company says more expansion in the future is possible. It makes more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns.
LADYSMITH, WI
Record-Courier

Recycler proposes plant near airport

A zoning map and special use permit were approved on Tuesday that will allow the operation of a 26,000-square-foot recycling plant near Minden-Tahoe Airport. The plant proposed by A&S Metals will sit on a nine-acre site south of Airport Road on the west side of Heybourne Lane in the Meridian Business Park.
MINDEN, NV
umaine.edu

Undergraduate Certificate in Electrical Engineering Technology

100% Online 18-20 credits $388/cr. for Maine & Canadian residents & veterans and $485/cr. for non-residents* Fall & Spring. *This special e-tuition rate applies to out-of-state students enrolled in a UMaineOnline degree or certificate program. Tuition rates for those not enrolled in a program/non-degree students can be found on Tuition & Fees. This program is ineligible for financial aid. Learn more about tuition.
ORONO, ME
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE

