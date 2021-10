Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 18:. The greenback is gathering strength in the early hours of the European session on Monday as investors stay focused on the US Treasury bond yields in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and high-tier data releases. September Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket in the second half of the day but the market mood alongside the performance of US T-bond yields is likely to continue to impact the USD's valuation.

