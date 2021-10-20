CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

DC Shoes Launching Black Sabbath Footwear/Apparel Collection

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Shoes is paying tribute to Black Sabbath and the 50th anniversary of their Master of Reality album with a...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maison Michel to Launch Bridal Collection

SAY YES TO THE HEADDRESS: Chanel-owned milliner Maison Michel will launch its first bridal collection next February. “I wanted to celebrate love through modern pieces that were purely about the shapes and the white color code — not too princess-y, fuss-free — [in a] transposition of what we do at Maison Michel,” said artistic director Priscilla Royer, who wants these pieces to have a life beyond the occasion and become part of one’s style. “And selfishly think about your special day again and again,” she quipped.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
localocnews.com

New Sports Apparel Brand for Sneakerheads Launches, called Sneakerhabbit

We were born from the need to create a quality apparel brand whose designs scream a love for sneakers, and whose collections are the completion of every sneakerhead’s wardrobe. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Founder and CEO of Sneakerhabbit, Leon Fontaine had always dreamt of creating an apparel line...
APPAREL
sgbonline.com

Foot Locker Launches Apparel Brand

Foot Locker Inc. announced that it’s launching an apparel line, LCKR by Foot Locker, focused on casual wear including pullover hoodies and sweatpants. In connection with the launch, rapper Gunna will be the face of its first collection, which launches at Foot Locker stores nationwide on October 20. Foot Locker...
APPAREL
Baller Status

Sprayground Drops Richie Rich-Inspired Apparel Collection

Streetwear brand Sprayground has announced it’s new collaboration with Richie Rich. The collaboration with the 1950s pop culture icon exemplifies the brand’s history of designing disruptive fashions that provoke a reaction while turning heads. Sprayground combines the fun and colorful art from the original comic Richie Rich to create a one-of-a-kind line that is both timeless and fashionable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Shoes#Footwear#Etiquette
hypebeast.com

Café Kitsuné Launches First Ever Apparel Collection for FW21

Fresh off the back of its summer collaboration with Korean camping accessory expert Helinox, Café Kitsuné returns for Fall/Winter 2021 with its first ever apparel collection. Founded in 2013 as an extension of famed label Maison Kitsuné, Café Kitsuné boasts locations across Palais Royal in Paris, Aoyama in Tokyo and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

FILA Recalls Grant Hill's Iconic Sprite Ad With a Special-Edition Footwear and Apparel Collection

In 1995, legendary ball player Grant Hill released one of the most iconic basketball spots with Sprite for the soda company’s “Image Is Nothing” campaign. A special component of this ad was the pair of FILA Grant Hill 1s that he rocked on set as they were never given a pubic delivery. Fast forward to the present day, the Italian sportswear company is recalling this piece of hoops history by launching an actual footwear and shorts capsule with the refreshing lemon lime beverage imprint.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Iconic Monotone Shoe Collections

The Club C Monotone Pack by Reebok and Eames is now available at select retailers. Reebok, the famed shoe brand, honors the life and creative legacy of Charles and Ray Eames with the inaugural drop of its landmark collaboration. The new Monotone Pack is available in classic Black and White colorways.
APPAREL
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Gift Guide: Black Sabbath Shoes & Shirts

Yeah, it’s that time again when I start posting cool music-related items suitable for gift-giving this Christmas. First up is an offering from DC Shoes which includes a collection of Black Sabbath stuff. Take a look at some of what’s coming to retailers and to DC’s online store October 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
crfashionbook.com

Jacquemus is Launching a Beauty Collection

The French fashion designer, Simone Portes Jacquemus, is working with the Spanish fragrance and beauty company Puig to launch a beauty line that combines storytelling and beauty. Jacquemus has been designing since 2009, however, this next chapter reaches into new uncharted territory for the house. Given the designer’s focus on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
chatsports.com

Troy Athletics Launches Vintage Apparel Line Through Homefield Apparel

TROY, Ala. – Troy Athletics has officially launched a vintage apparel line through Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel company specializing in unique designs centered on throwback logos. Troy is now the second Sun Belt Conference school to partner with Homefield Apparel. "As we continue to elevate and expand our...
TROY, AL
golfmonthly.com

Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals

Getting the right golf shoe can mean the difference between a comfortable round of golf or one where your feet and legs ache toward the end of the round. As Black Friday approaches, we’ve found plenty of great offers on some of the best golf shoes. From the best waterproof...
GOLF
StreetInsider.com

Men’s Reversible Black Bomber Jacket – Frank And Oak Skyline Collection Launch

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canadian fashion pioneer Frank and Oak, maker of contemporary, sustainable, and ethically produced men’s and women’s clothing, is announcing the launch of their men’s Skyline bomber. Reversible, water-resistant and made from 100% recycled materials, the versatile Skyline reversible bomber is a modern, weather-ready outerwear garment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Tiny shoe collecting hobby kept alive by "Shoe Lady" of Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — A hobby is defined as an activity done regularly in one’s leisure time for pleasure. Synonyms include, pastime, amusement, relaxation, diversion, avocation and recreation. If you go online you can discover hundreds of hobbies that are enjoyed by the rich and famous. Jerry Seinfeld collects Porsches; Jay...
LAKE PLACID, NY
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy