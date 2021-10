The six annual Galavant in the Garden Gala, a benefit for the Bucks County Playhouse, took place Oct. 2 in Buckingham. Presented by Playhouse Artists, the nonprofit organization formed to support the growth and sustainability of the Playhouse, the evening was a celebration of renewal and revival as the Playhouse emerges from the pandemic. Galavant in the Garden took place Patricia Paterson’s Spring Meadow Farm and featured cocktails and dinner catered by Lilly’s Gourmet. Following dinner, gala festivities included a live auction and a concert by the original singers of The Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. The event concluded with post-show coffee, cocktails, and dessert.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO