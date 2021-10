Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has increased the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution to $1.0375 per unit for the period July 1 through Sept. 30. The third-quarter 2021 distribution is 1% higher than the $1.0275 paid for both second quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020. The new distribution, which equates to $4.15 per unit on an annualized basis, will be paid Nov. 12 to unit-holders of record at the close of business on Nov. 5.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO