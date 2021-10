On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Ramapo College field hockey team hosted the No. 3 team in the South Atlantic division, Kean University. With only five games remaining in the regular season, Ramapo has a clear path to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs, needing to beat at least three of their remaining contests against NJAC teams. Unfortunately, it was a heartbreaking loss to Kean on Tuesday, in Union, N.J. as the Roadrunners fell 2-0.

UNION, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO