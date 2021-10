UPDATE 10/15/2021: The new ‘UHCL’ and ‘HAWKS’ letter sculptures were installed Friday, Oct. 15. The ‘UHCL’ letters located in the alumni plaza and ‘HAWKS’ letters located in front of the Arbor building were removed Sept. 16. They will be replaced with permanent stone sculptures featuring lighting. Sept. 15, the Hawk Spirit and Traditions Council (HSTC) hosted an event for students to sign their names on the old ‘UHCL’ letters. A photo of the signed letters was taken to commemorate them before removal.

