Just in time for the return of colder weather, the Flathead Warming Center is hosting the grand opening at its newly renovated space on Meridian Road in Kalispell. The special event for the low-barrier homeless shelter will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the warming center, 889 N. Meridian Rd.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO