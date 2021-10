The OKC Thunder are set to start the 2021-22 NBA season against the Utah Jazz the first of 82-games tips off tonight in Salt Lake City. The Oklahoma City Thunder enters game number one of the road fully healthy, all 17 players are physically ready to play tonight. Of course, Mark Daigneault can not deploy a 17-player rotation so someone still has to sit tonight though it will not be for anything injury-related.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO