Marvel's Eternals doesn't arrive in theaters for another couple of weeks, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already wondering if the team of ancient beings is going to be getting a second feature film. Most Marvel movies have gotten sequels, so it stands to reason that Eternals definitely could, given that it's as successful at the box office as projections suggest it will be. Then again, this movie seems to be very different than the rest of the MCU franchise, so it could be a one-time thing. Marvel has made no official indication about a potential Eternals 2, but Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao seems game for another round.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO