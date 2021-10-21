Orlando Magic player profiles

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) on Media Day, Sept. 27, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Cole Anthony

Guard, 6-2, 185

College:

North Carolina

Born:

May 15, 2000 (21)

Portland, Ore.

Acquired:

Selected first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Magic funny man always joking and smiling.

Mo Bamba

Center, 7-0, 231

College:

Texas

Born:

May 12, 1998 (23)

Harlem, N.Y.

Acquired:

Selected first round (6th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Shot-blocking rim protector with nearly 8-foot wingspan.

Ignas Brazdeikis

Forward, 6-6, 221

College:

Michigan

Born:

January 8, 1999 (22)

Kaunas, Lithuania

Acquired:

Claimed off waivers and signed to a 10-day contract on May 2.

Bell tolls:

Grew up in Canada, but his accent says American all the way.

Wendell Carter Jr.

Center, 6-10, 270

College:

Duke

Born:

April 16, 1999 (22)

Fairburn, Ga.

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, March 25, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Magic’s most physical rebounder.

Michael Carter-Williams

Guard, 6-5, 190

College:

Syracuse

Born:

October 10, 1991 (30)

Hamilton, Mass.

Acquired:

Signed a 10-day contract March 15, 2019.

Bell tolls:

Magic’s most intense defender, irritates opponents. Currently out after ankle surgery for bone spurs.

Markelle Fultz

Guard, 6-3, 209

College:

Washington

Born:

May 29, 1998 (23)

Upper Marlboro, Md.

Acquired:

Came over in trade with Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, 2019, that sent Jonathan Simmons to the 76ers.

Bell tolls:

No. 1 pick in 2017 NBA Draft. Currently out with ACL tear.

R.J. Hampton

Guard, 6-4, 175

College:

None. Little Elm (Texas) High

Born:

February 7, 2001 (20)

Dallas, Texas

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets on March 25, 2001.

Bell tolls:

Was going to attend Montverde Academy in 2017, but changed his mind and stayed at Little Elm, became Texas Gatorade player of the year.

Gary Harris

Guard, 6-4, 210

College:

Michigan State

Born:

September 14, 1994 (27)

Fishers, Ind.

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets on March 25, 2001.

Bell tolls:

Gary’s older brother Tobias Harris played for Magic from 2012-2016.

Jonathan Isaac

Forward, 6-11, 230

College:

Florida State

Born:

October 3, 1997 (24)

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Acquired:

Selected first round (6th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Injury-plagued Isaac has missed more games than he has played (141) since being drafted in 2017. Currently out with ACL and meniscus tear.

Robin Lopez

Center, 7-0, 281

College:

Stanford

Born:

April 1, 1988 (33)

North Hollywood, Calif.

Acquired:

Signed as free agent Aug. 3, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Oldest Magic player at 33 years old and has played for eight NBA teams and is going into his 14th NBA season.

E’Twaun Moore

Guard, 6-3, 191

College:

Purdue

Born:

February 25, 1989 (32)

East Chicago, Ind.

Acquired:

Signed as free agent Sept. 8, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Moore is in his second stint with the Magic. He played 154 games in two previous season from 2012-2014.

Chuma Okeke

Forward, 6-6, 229

College:

Auburn

Born:

August 18, 1998 (23)

Atlanta, Ga.

Acquired:

Selected first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Injured with a torn ACL in his final college game, Okeke’s first season with the Magic was this past season when he played 45 games. Currently out with hip bruise.

Terrence Ross

Guard, 6-6, 206

College:

Washington

Born:

February 5, 1991 (30)

Portland, Ore.

Acquired:

Came over in trade with Toronto Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 that sent Serge Ibaka to Toronto.

Bell tolls:

One of the best sixth men in the league, made 217 3-pointers during the 2018-19 season, the most in NBA history for a player coming off the bench.

Jalen Suggs

Guard, 6-4, 205

College:

Gonzaga

Born:

June 3, 2001 (20)

St. Paul, Minn.

Acquired:

Selected first round (5th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Honored as Minnesota’s player of the year in basketball and football during his senior year in high school. Played quarterback in football.

Franz Wagner

Forward, 6-9, 220

College:

Michigan

Born:

August 27, 2001 (20)

Berlin, Germany

Acquired:

Selected first round (8th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Has never played on the same team with his older brother Moritz until being drafted by the Magic this summer.

Moritz Wagner

Center, 6-11, 245

College:

Michigan

Born:

April 26, 1997 (24)

Berlin, Germany

Acquired:

Signed as free agent April 27, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Helped lead Michigan to the NCAA championship game in 2018, in which Wolverines lost to Villanova 79-62.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers the Orlando Magic and high school and college football recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .