CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic player profiles

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhb5P_0cXpZcIq00
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) on Media Day, Sept. 27, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Cole Anthony

Guard, 6-2, 185

College:

North Carolina

Born:

May 15, 2000 (21)

Portland, Ore.

Acquired:

Selected first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Magic funny man always joking and smiling.

Mo Bamba

Center, 7-0, 231

College:

Texas

Born:

May 12, 1998 (23)

Harlem, N.Y.

Acquired:

Selected first round (6th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Shot-blocking rim protector with nearly 8-foot wingspan.

Ignas Brazdeikis

Forward, 6-6, 221

College:

Michigan

Born:

January 8, 1999 (22)

Kaunas, Lithuania

Acquired:

Claimed off waivers and signed to a 10-day contract on May 2.

Bell tolls:

Grew up in Canada, but his accent says American all the way.

Wendell Carter Jr.

Center, 6-10, 270

College:

Duke

Born:

April 16, 1999 (22)

Fairburn, Ga.

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, March 25, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Magic’s most physical rebounder.

Michael Carter-Williams

Guard, 6-5, 190

College:

Syracuse

Born:

October 10, 1991 (30)

Hamilton, Mass.

Acquired:

Signed a 10-day contract March 15, 2019.

Bell tolls:

Magic’s most intense defender, irritates opponents. Currently out after ankle surgery for bone spurs.

Markelle Fultz

Guard, 6-3, 209

College:

Washington

Born:

May 29, 1998 (23)

Upper Marlboro, Md.

Acquired:

Came over in trade with Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, 2019, that sent Jonathan Simmons to the 76ers.

Bell tolls:

No. 1 pick in 2017 NBA Draft. Currently out with ACL tear.

R.J. Hampton

Guard, 6-4, 175

College:

None. Little Elm (Texas) High

Born:

February 7, 2001 (20)

Dallas, Texas

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets on March 25, 2001.

Bell tolls:

Was going to attend Montverde Academy in 2017, but changed his mind and stayed at Little Elm, became Texas Gatorade player of the year.

Gary Harris

Guard, 6-4, 210

College:

Michigan State

Born:

September 14, 1994 (27)

Fishers, Ind.

Acquired:

Came over as part of trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets on March 25, 2001.

Bell tolls:

Gary’s older brother Tobias Harris played for Magic from 2012-2016.

Jonathan Isaac

Forward, 6-11, 230

College:

Florida State

Born:

October 3, 1997 (24)

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Acquired:

Selected first round (6th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Injury-plagued Isaac has missed more games than he has played (141) since being drafted in 2017. Currently out with ACL and meniscus tear.

Robin Lopez

Center, 7-0, 281

College:

Stanford

Born:

April 1, 1988 (33)

North Hollywood, Calif.

Acquired:

Signed as free agent Aug. 3, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Oldest Magic player at 33 years old and has played for eight NBA teams and is going into his 14th NBA season.

E’Twaun Moore

Guard, 6-3, 191

College:

Purdue

Born:

February 25, 1989 (32)

East Chicago, Ind.

Acquired:

Signed as free agent Sept. 8, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Moore is in his second stint with the Magic. He played 154 games in two previous season from 2012-2014.

Chuma Okeke

Forward, 6-6, 229

College:

Auburn

Born:

August 18, 1998 (23)

Atlanta, Ga.

Acquired:

Selected first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Injured with a torn ACL in his final college game, Okeke’s first season with the Magic was this past season when he played 45 games. Currently out with hip bruise.

Terrence Ross

Guard, 6-6, 206

College:

Washington

Born:

February 5, 1991 (30)

Portland, Ore.

Acquired:

Came over in trade with Toronto Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 that sent Serge Ibaka to Toronto.

Bell tolls:

One of the best sixth men in the league, made 217 3-pointers during the 2018-19 season, the most in NBA history for a player coming off the bench.

Jalen Suggs

Guard, 6-4, 205

College:

Gonzaga

Born:

June 3, 2001 (20)

St. Paul, Minn.

Acquired:

Selected first round (5th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Honored as Minnesota’s player of the year in basketball and football during his senior year in high school. Played quarterback in football.

Franz Wagner

Forward, 6-9, 220

College:

Michigan

Born:

August 27, 2001 (20)

Berlin, Germany

Acquired:

Selected first round (8th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bell tolls:

Has never played on the same team with his older brother Moritz until being drafted by the Magic this summer.

Moritz Wagner

Center, 6-11, 245

College:

Michigan

Born:

April 26, 1997 (24)

Berlin, Germany

Acquired:

Signed as free agent April 27, 2021.

Bell tolls:

Helped lead Michigan to the NCAA championship game in 2018, in which Wolverines lost to Villanova 79-62.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers the Orlando Magic and high school and college football recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Orlando Magic’s identity will be born from their hustle

It is hard to draw too many conclusions from the Orlando Magic’s first three preseason games. There are still far too many players missing and playing rotations are still all jumbled up — let alone what their opponents are trying to do and accomplish with the time they are given. This is not a complete picture of who the team will be.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Preseason Game #3 10/13/21

Boston Celtics (2-0) at Orlando Magic (0-3) Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The Orlando Magic close out their preseason the same way they opened it, with a game against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics get their first taste of play on the road as they visit the Amway Center for their 3rd preseason game and their second against the Magic this preseason. They will play one more game on Friday as they travel to Miami to face the Heat.
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic: 5 under the radar home games

The Orlando Magic will open their 2021-22 home schedule one week from Friday when Evan Fournier leads the New York Knicks into the Amway Center. For the first time in seven years, the Magic will open their season on the road when the schedule tips off Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
goucher.edu

Goucher Presents Virtual Event With Orlando Magic's Becky Bonner Thursday

TOWSON, Md. - Goucher College is presenting a virtual event with Orlando Magic Director of Player Development and Basketball Operations Becky Bonner on Thursday, October 14 at 7 pm. Registration for the online event is available at https://goucher.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7q50ngDDQAih8wBPgbqFUA. Becky Bonner is part of a trailblazing group of women taking on...
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic: Wait, maybe it is Mohamed Bamba’s time?

Every NBA fan tries not to read too much into preseason play, and in the case of the Orlando Magic, that is no different. Three exhibition games showing us that while the future could most certainly be bright if Jalen Suggs keeps playing that tenaciously and Cole Anthony continues to cheer for everybody and everyone, there will also be plenty of losing this season as well.
NBA
NBA

Orlando Magic sign Wendell Carter Jr. to contract extension

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. “Even in his relatively short time in the league, Wendell (Carter Jr.) has proven to be...
NBA
FanSided

5 big takeaways from the Orlando Magic’s preseason

Three weeks ago, the Orlando Magic were still learning what they were going to be about. As they gathered for media day, they had some interaction with their new coach in workouts and the mini-camp, but nothing replaces practice. After a round of training camp and four preseason games, the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Bold predictions for the 2021-22 Orlando Magic season: Part I

With the Magic’s opening game of the 2021/22 campaign inching ever closer, it’s time to put our (figurative) money where our (digital) mouths are and make some bold predictions regarding how we see this season shaking out. Wins, losses, stats, awards, one-way tickets out of town … let’s consider it all! Having this column also means that there will be one convenient location to visit when, down the line, you’re inevitably looking for the receipts to prove how much of a basketball idiot I am (case in point: last season’s predictions!). Let’s dive in!
NBA
chatsports.com

Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview

The Orlando Magic tip off their 2021-22 NBA regular season campaign on Wednesday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. In addition to opening the regular season for Orlando, the contest will also mark the first official NBA games for Magic rookies Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall pick, and Franz Wagner, selected eighth overall.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Orlando Magic: 5 big questions for 2021-22 NBA season

The Orlando Magic are entering the NBA season as a rebuilding team. They might not be in the conversation as a playoff team but they sure can be competitive and a subpar basketball team each game. That alone makes them an interesting team to look out for this season. They drafted Jalen Suggs, one of the best players in this year’s draft class. They also have retained players like Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton and Mo Bamba who are all worth looking out for.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nba Draft#Bell#Mo Bamba Center#American#The Chicago Bulls#Syracuse#Markelle Fultz Guard#Washington Born#Upper Marlboro#Acl#R J Hampton Guard
St. James Plaindealer

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (1-0) head south to take on the Orlando Magic (0-1) Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Amway Center. Below, we look at the Knicks vs. Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Knicks, who were one...
NBA
floridanationalnews.com

Visiting New York Knicks Outshoot Young Orlando Magic in Home Opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN SPORTS) – With fans–and fancy electronic bracelets–lighting up Amway Center, Magic fans’ hopes rested on their home team getting the win for Friday’s season home opener…but they just couldn’t. In the first quarter both teams started out shot for shot until the Magic defense started waning, causing...
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic: More disrespect on NBA’s 75th anniversary list

The Orlando Magic are off to an 0-2 start this season, and although this poor beginning shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, the beatdowns they’ve received from the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks have not been great for morale early on. Then again, this is what you get when you decide to let young players make mistakes, and limit the input of veterans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
FanSided

Orlando Magic find their blueprint to win in first victory of season

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley spent his entire offseason outlining how he wanted his team to play. The buzz words he chose were the only clue anyone had for the Magic’s identity. Everyone wondered what they meant. The preseason started to reveal some clues for the team’s burgeoning identity. But...
NBA
mynews13.com

Terrence Ross powers Orlando Magic to first win of season

NEW YORK — Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104 on Sunday night. Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak. Cole...
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic Grades: Miami Heat outpace tired Orlando Magic team

The Orlando Magic got down early and trailed by as much as 19 points midway through the second quarter against the Miami Heat. It felt like another game where the young team would take its lumps. The Heat’s pressure bothered the Magic into rushed shots and turnovers. Orlando settled for...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy