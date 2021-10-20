CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Local Salvation Army launches virtual red kettles

By Hector Mendoza
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Eureka Salvation Army is launching their virtual red kettles, aimed at raising critical funds to help Humboldt County families in need.

The online fundraiser is going live one month before the traditional bell ringers and iconic red kettles hit stores and street corners.

The reason for the early start is so the organization can raise enough donations for families in need during the pandemic.

“There’s a great need with rental assistance, there’s a great need with food assistance, there’s a great need with toy assistance and holiday meals,” Lt. Joshua Dulay for Salvation Army Eureka. “All of that stuff is money that is raised goes towards helping fill that need.”

If you would like to donate or participate in the virtual or in person red kettles, you can visit their website at eu rekaredkettle.org.

#The Eureka Salvation Army#Salvation Army Eureka
