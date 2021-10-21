CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone tests positive for COVID-19

By David Caplan
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone addresses the media as volunteers from Island Harvest Food Bank working in conjunction with the Nourish New York initiative distribute New York produced goods to people in need of food assistance on May 08, 2020 in Massapequa, New York. Photo credit Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced late Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old Democrat from West Babylon is fully vaccinated.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19, and will be following the recommended CDC protocols for fully vaccinated individuals," Bellone said. "I am experiencing mild symptoms at this point but otherwise feel in good health and spirits."

He took the opportunity to remind others about the importance of being vaccinated.

"I hope this serves as a reminder to all residents that while we are making incredible progress in the war against COVID-19, we are not done just yet," he said. "To that end, I encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their booster shot to do so. For more information on vaccination, you can go to suffolkcountyny.gov/vaccine."

