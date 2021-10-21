My abusive ex never contributed to our home’s mortgage. Do I still owe him half the equity if his name is on the deed?

Q: I divorced my husband two years ago. He signed a quitclaim deed giving me the house. There is a loan on the home, but my name was never on the loan. I have been sending my ex-husband payments for the loan, which he claims as rent. What do I do about taxes and insurance, and how do I know whether or not he is actually paying the lender? The loan should include taxes and insurance, but if I am paying him “rent” will I get a bill for taxes even though they are included in the loan? Will the insurance still cover the home if the loan is not attached to this home anymore?

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO