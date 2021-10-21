Supply chain issues causing snow tire shortage

No major snow in the forecast, yet. But many in Western New York may be thinking about getting their snow tires on soon. Some tire shops in WNY say it may be difficult to get new snow tires this year.

According to both, Fox Tires in Buffalo and Tread City Discount Tire in North Tonawanda, there’s a nationwide shortage of snow tires.

“We heard there were going to be shortages when COVID-19 first began and we stocked up probably double our inventory. So, we have over 40,000 tires in stock and probably 15,000 more snow tires,” said Eric Fox, the president of Fox Tires.

Shut downs from last year and disruptions in the supply chain are the two main reasons Fox says there's a shortage.

“There's containers sitting out on the water, so there's millions of tires out near the ports, but no one's getting them yet,” added Fox.

Both tire shops say they have plenty of snow tires, right now, thanks to ordering in bulk early. But with winter coming, and less inventory available for the tire shops to purchase, it creates a classic supply and demand situation, that could lead to higher prices.

“Get them now because prices, as we're seeing, are in that kind of trend, that they're continuing to climb and climb and climb,” said Nick Trigilio of Tread City Discount Tire.