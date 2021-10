The travel and tourism industry was all but devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially due to many local and international lockdown restrictions cropping up throughout 2020. Things were looking up for hotel operators for summer 2021, until, of course, a fourth wave of the viral infection took hold across the South and Midwest and began spreading rapidly. Hotels that were already on shaky ground are yet again facing an uncertain future, even with the American Rescue Plan poised to help.

