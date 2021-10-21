Loyalsock’s Anna Hall, Mia Blas finish 2nd in districts; advance to states

Mount Carmel PPG–28.4, PPA–19.9; YPG–332.4, YPA–264.9. Mount Carmel facts: Featuring one of the district’s biggest and best lines, Mount Carmel looks like the only potential threat to Southern Columbia in the District 4 Class AA field. The Tornadoes have won two straight since losing to Southern 40-14, and built a 20-point fourth-quarter lead before defeating Danville, 34-21 a week ago. Their only other loss is to the state’s top-ranked Class AAA team, North Schuylkill. Mount Carmel ran for 303 yards against Danville and 321 yards in a 21-7 win against Montoursville. Julien Stellar ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns last week while also throwing a fake field goal touchdown pass to Chase Balichik. Quarterback Pedro Feliciano has run for 474 yards and five touchdowns. Keep an eye on fullback Ryan Weidner as well after he ran 10 times for a career-high 60 yards. Danville threw for 240 yards against Mount Carmel last week but standout lineman Matt Kelley did intercept a pass. Mount Carmel has 17 sacks this season and leading tacklers Stellar and Thomas Davitt each have 2 1/2. They also have combined for 18 tackles for loss. Garrett Varano has two interceptions, including a game-changing pick-six against Bloomsburg late in the first half two weeks ago. Mount Carmel is third in the district playoff standings and is close to passing Troy for second. The Tornadoes have played in three of the last four District 4 finals, losing each time to Southern.

