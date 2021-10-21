CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

Loyalsock’s Anna Hall, Mia Blas finish 2nd in districts; advance to states

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Selinsgrove’s Fionna Finnerty and Avery DeFazio won the first set in the District 4 doubles tournament final, 6-0, it looked like the Seals duo were on pace for a quick two-set win. But Loyalsock’s Anna Hall and Mia Blas weren’t planning on going down without a fight. So...

www.sungazette.com

williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin's Sophia DiPaolo finishes strong to win golf state title

Sophia DiPaolo suffered a quadruple bogey on the 12th hole during the first round of the state tournament. That would have caused a meltdown for many golfers. The Franklin junior birdied three of the last four holes that Monday en route to winning the Division I-AA title at Sevierville Golf Club last week.
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Webb finishes 4th at state

SEVIERVILLE — Competing among the best in the Division II Class A state tournament, the Webb School was led by a trio of Browns to the team’s fourth-place finish. Webb shot a combined 619 score through the two-day event and finished just a stroke behind third-place finisher Clarksville Academy. CAK...
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Cookeville Soccer Advances In District Tournament

Cookeville defeated Wilson Central Tuesday night in the district semifinals 7-1. The Lady Cavaliers started the first half off good then exploded in the second half. “You could tell in the beginning we had a lot of nerves to shake off, but they did that quickly and I am so proud,” said CHS head coach Lauren Metts. “It took every single one of them to step up and play as good as they could and they did that. Nobody took a playoff and it took the team a lot of individual moments as a team to step up together.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
The Blade

Anthony Wayne boys golf wins district tournament, advances to state tournament

LIMA, Ohio — Anthony Wayne’s boys golf team is heading to the Division I state tournament as a district champion. The Generals quartet of Logan Sutto, Charlie Robertson, Myles Murphy, and Ian Briars combined for a total score of 311, which was three strokes better than second-place Ashland’s team score of 314 on Wednesday at Shawnee Country Club.
LIMA, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ramsey First At Conference, Boys, Girls Finish 2nd

Dallas Center – Grimes boys and girls cross country has their Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Monday at Central College in Pella, and the Mustangs were able to get great results across the board, with the boys getting 2nd place and the girls 2nd in the overall meet. Both teams were just a few points short of the leaders, Indianola the winner on the girls side and the Norwalk the winner on the boys side.
Martinsville Bulletin

Patrick County finishes 2nd at state golf championship

Before this season, the Patrick County High School golf team had never made the state golf tournament. Not only did the Cougars qualify for states for the first time this fall, but on Tuesday they finished in second place at the VHSL Class 2 state meet. The Cougars shot 335...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Sidney Daily News

Saturday roundup: Botkins boys, Anna girls 2nd at Rocket Invitational

ANNA — Botkins’ boys cross country squad and Anna’s girls squad each finished second in Anna’s Rocket Invitational on Saturday. The Trojans’ boys came in second out of 18 teams with 95 points, 48 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem. Keaton Schnippel finished ninth in 17:03. Shane Weatherhead was 18th in 17:43,...
ANNA, OH
Reading Eagle

Hamburg’s Mia Gassert places second in District 3 tennis

Mia Gassert of Hamburg finished second in the Class 2A District 3 Girls Tennis Singles Championships Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. Gassert, the No. 3 seed, earned a berth to the PIAA Championships Nov. 5-6 at the Hershey Racquet Club. Gassert defeated No. 2 seed Madeleine Gerz of Lancaster Mennonite...
HAMBURG, PA
