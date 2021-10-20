Hot Glenbrook South wins football rivalry game

Records: Chardon 8-0 (4-0 WRC), South 7-1 (3-1 WRC) Last week: Chardon def. Madison, 48-0, Kenston def. South, 3-0 For the record: Chardon leads the series, 19-11, including six in a row. South’s last win over Chardon was in 2014. … The Hilltoppers have been on a pillage-a-thon this season. Chardon has allowed only two teams to hit double figures on it this year, and they’ve shut out four opponents, including three in a row. That defense is led by Alex Kisley (15.5 TFLs), Heath Fetchik (five sacks, 8.5 TFLs) and just ferocious hitting across the board. RB Sean Carr has run for seven TDs in the past two weeks combined, and QB Alex Henry has run for 11 this season. … South is coming off a 3-0 loss to Kenston. QB Colin Quinlan has missed the last few games. His status is unknown for this one. RBs Andrew Osagie-Erese and Ira Sampson have anchored the offense of late. … According to Chardon stat guy Garry Parrish, the Hilltoppers never saw a third down last week, going 100 percent on second-down efficiency. … Both teams are a lock for the playoffs, Chardon in D3 and South in D2, but a win here clinches at least a tie in the WRC for the Hilltoppers.

CHARDON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO