For Lil Durk’s Only The Family roster, loyalty is the foundation of their being — especially for Booka600. Speaking on his new album, Loyal, the Chicago native offers fidelity to those who have earned it by staying down with him through the highs and lows: “I’ve been there for my friends and they’ve been there for me through breakdowns, through arguments, it’s about choosing them over the world. You might not see it today but they might save you from something that may happen in a few years. We embody the meaning of Only The Family.”

