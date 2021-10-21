CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equipment Review Training for Judges & Clerks

bexar.org
 5 days ago

Judges & Clerks assigned to work November 2, 2021 Election...

www.bexar.org

erienewsnow.com

Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia

A judge in Georgia on Wednesday dismissed a case that could have paved the way for an audit of Fulton County's ballots, bringing to a close the final outstanding lawsuit challenging Georgia's election results. The ballot review was set to move ahead in Georgia's most populous county after a judge...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Judges Clerks#The Elections Department
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania employers will have to pay $13.50 an hour if they get state incentives: Wolf

Employers in Pennsylvania who receive state grants or tax breaks will have to pay workers at least $13.50 an hour, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. The executive order is a way to boost the pay for thousands of residents despite the General Assembly not increasing the minimum wage in the state above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, Wolf said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Politics
New York Post

VA parents slam Obama ‘fake outrage’ comments amid McAuliffe-Youngkin gov race

Virginia parents and parent advocates are blasting former President Barack Obama for condemning Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s focus on hot-button education and parent involvement issues during the campaign, dismissing them as “fake outrage.”. “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxb.com

Senate Republicans Block ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ With 49-51 Vote

Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked another Voting Rights bill. They voted 49 to 51 on the bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow all voters to request mail-in ballots. The measure would also bump up security on voting systems, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Judge Rules Mesa County Clerk Cannot Oversee Nov. Elections

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Colorado county elections clerk cannot be involved in the November elections after multiple investigations, including a criminal probe by the FBI, were opened into a security breach of the county's voting machines. Judge Valerie Robison issued an injunction Wednesday prohibiting Mesa...
MESA COUNTY, CO
drydenwire.com

Senator Bewley: Do As I Say, Not As I Do

MADISON, Wis. / (Press Release) -- When the Republican Leaders of the Legislature released their redistricting maps last week, they also released a Legislative Reference Bureau memo that purports to show that they are following traditional redistricting principles. Although they might be following those principles now, it is only due to their self-interest in keeping one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation. The same leaders who are touting fairness all but ignored these same principles when they made their skewed maps in 2011.
MADISON, WI
wtae.com

Mayoral candidate Tony Moreno withdraws Right-To-Know request for warrants connected to PAC

PITTSBURGH — Tony Moreno, former Pittsburgh police officer and mayoral candidate, withdrew his Right-to-Know request in court Monday after the prosecution said the warrants remain in their investigative file, making them exempt from the request. Moreno had asked for the search warrants in connection to the Leeretta Payne case. Payne...
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE

