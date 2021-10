Living in an "incineration zone" isn't the sort of comforting notion that'll lull anyone to sleep at night. Hanover County property owners whose land is within the path of a proposed natural gas pipeline say the angst they're feeling continues to swell ever since hearing in recent weeks and months that Chickahominy Pipeline LLC is trying to move forward in its quest to build the pipeline across 45 miles of the county - from one end to the other - disturbing roughly 171 parcels.

