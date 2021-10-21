CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't rake those leaves this fall!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late start to fall foliage means...

WLOS.com

Put down the rake! Why you shouldn't pick up leaves

WLOS — There's one thing you can take off your fall to-do list: raking the leaves!. It turns out, there are several reasons why you shouldn't rake the leaves in your yard giving you a good excuse to sit back and enjoy the fall weather. Leaves provide shelter for critters....
GARDENING
Daily Review Atlas

Good news: You don't need to rake your leaves. Experts explain why

Autumn is upon us, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to change color and fall to the ground. But if you were planning to add raking the yard and bagging up leaves to your weekend to-do list, think again. Experts say raking and removing leaves can be worse for your yard – and for the planet, too.
GARDENING
WWLP 22News

Getting your lawn and yard in order for winter

(Mass Appeal) – It’s fall clean-up time for your yard and there are so many different things to think of when prepping for the winter. Gary Courchesne, owner of G&H Landscaping is here now with his advice.
GARDENING
thelcn.com

Master Gardener: Tired of raking leaves? Try mulch mowing.

Like clockwork it happens every fall with the changing of the seasons. This annual change has an effect on many of us as we deal with the bounty of falling leaves. The trees have given us so much during the summer, from shade, homes for wildlife, and the beauty of the changing of color with the seasons. Once the leaves begin to fall we usually forget about their beauty and think of the mountain of leaves as work.
GARDENING
94.3 WCYY

Raking Your Leaves? You Must Really Want Browntail Rash Again

I feel like I've given plenty of reasons not to rake leaves this fall. It's true. Recently, I told you all about how good it is for your lawn to skip the raking. Not that you really need a reason. Everyone loves an excuse to be lazy. It's the cornerstone of American society, haha. But, there's another really great reason to skip the leaves this fall too. And it'll make you itchy to think about.
GARDENING
27 First News

Why do leaves change their color in the fall?

Fall foliage is one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Valley, but why do the leaves change color every fall?. Every year during the fall season, we notice that the trees start to change color before they fall off. This colorful transition period is called foliage and makes for picturesque backgrounds and scenery.
GARDENING
THV11

Do brighter leaves in the fall mean a colder winter is ahead?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before we had access to science-based weather forecasting, humans could only make predictions based off observations and changes in seasonal patterns over time. Weather lore says that brighter the color of leaves in the fall, the colder and snowier winter will be. Let’s look at what...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
K102.5

‘Leaf Them Be': DNR Has the Excuses You Need to Not Rake Leaves

Michigan's best season just got better as the Department of Natural Resources has three easy ways of dealing with fall leaves that are infinitely better than raking. Everyone talks about how autumn is the best season of the year in Michigan. Everyone who doesn't have to rake leaves. Sure, Friday night football, Saturday tailgate parties, and Sunday family trips to the orchard are the things we enjoy. The full spectrum of color on display throughout the state can't be topped and is one of the best things about living in Michigan. Once the color fades and the leaves fall, there's a lot of work to be done if you are the one that has to rake them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Florida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Florida's fall color isn't just leaves

What is that tree that has yellow or pink flowers right now? I see it at the edge of wooded areas and in older neighborhoods. I can't find it in the nurseries. The reason you can't find it in nurseries is it is an invasive plant. The goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria elegans) is pretty but invasive. The flowers are yellow changing to pink seed brackets and eventually brown. You sometimes see it listed by other species names. Some of those species go directly from yellow flowers to brown seed brackets.
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP 22News

Fall gardening: Don’t put away those gardening tools just yet

(Mass Appeal) – You know fall has arrived, but that doesn’t mean that it’s time to put away all those garden tools just yet! Master Gardener Ed Sourdiffe, creator of GreenThumbGuru.com, is with us today to talk about fall gardening and some of the great plant deals you can get this time of year.
GARDENING
scenichudson.org

Quiz: Do You Know Fall’s Most Vibrant Leaves?

This autumn, put your abilities to ID local trees to the test. The Hudson Valley is famous for its fall foliage, best seen across rolling hills, apple orchards, and riverside mountains. Everyone loves taking it all in from a panoramic view, of course. But a great way to deepen your appreciation for this annual color show is to zero in on the trees that produce it.
GARDENING
Shelbyville News

Let's Grow Together! Why do leaves turn color in the fall?

Indiana, known for it’s fall palate of color, defers that notoriety to the turning leaves of the trees, trees, and more trees saturating the horizon. A true Hoosier knows you do not have to make haste to Brown County for this image to be a reality. The leaves in Shelby County, as well as many other counties of Indiana are getting prepared to unveil their canvas of color any day now.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
WCNC

You don't have to rake autumn leaves, experts say. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been putting off raking your yard, some experts say you can ditch the rake completely and your lawn will still be fine. Seriously! Some experts say it's actually better for your yard's health to leave those leaves on the ground, then when you mow, the leaves will be chopped up and nourish your grass with a natural fertilizer. It works like composting your leaves in a garden, only this involves even less work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reader's Digest

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great way to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in your face.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

A Halloween Display That'll Make You Scream — This Man's Skeleton Decor Is Larger Than Life

While everyone else is putting fake spiderwebs and carved pumpkins on their doorsteps to decorate their homes for Halloween, an Ohio resident just took things things to the next level. Alan Perkins is no stranger to seasonal decorating, and this year, he decided to turn his home into a haunting display with a huge (and we mean huge) skeleton for all to see. Complete with the 12-foot tall skeleton from Home Depot that went viral last year, Perkins's decorations are so extreme that the oversize skeleton is just a prop for the main display.
HOME & GARDEN

