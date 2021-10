The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking comments for an environmental impact statement being developed by its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for two wind farms proposed off the coast of New Jersey that include an area off Long Beach Island. The public has until Nov. 1 to comment on possible disruptions to fishing, migrating whales, porpoises and sea turtles, bird and bat impacts and tourism.

