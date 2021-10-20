All you need is RAIN: Broadway in Toledo returns with Beatles tribute

Steve Landes has arguably the coolest job in the world.

The lifelong Beatles fan went from being a kid listening to his parents’ well-loved copies of Revolver , Rubber Soul , and Let It Be to actually playing his hero John Lennon for a living as a member of RAIN , the worldwide acclaimed Beatles tribute experience that will be coming to the Stranahan Theater on Thursday and Friday.

Landes’ road to rock stardom began when he was 10 years old, teaching himself to play guitar while listening to Beatles records. A few years later at age 13 he started a Top 40 band with some friends in his native Philadelphia. One day the young rocker went to see the show Beatlemania , which had played on Broadway. And something inside him changed.

“I’m sitting there watching Beatlemania and it occurred to me, ‘Wow! You can dress like the Beatles and play like them for a living!,” Landes said. “I knew then that was what I wanted to do.”

Specifically, young Landes wanted to play his hero, John Lennon.

What: RAIN: A Tribute to the BeatlesWhen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. FridayWhere: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. (Attendees must wear face masks.)Admission: $44 to $89Info: stranahantheater.com ; 419-381-8851

“My vocal range kind of naturally lends itself to John’s voice. I loved all the Beatles, but John really stood out to me. I loved what he was about — peace and love,” Landes said. He auditioned and got the part in a touring company of Beatlemania . When he wasn’t touring with the show, he was writing and recording his own music and also acting in small roles in movies like Wedding Bell Blues , For Which He Stands , and Tim Burton’s wacky science-fiction comedy Mars Attacks!.

In 1998, Landes got the chance to audition for RAIN , which he nailed. Since then, he’s been a full-time Lennon clone, performing with RAIN all over the world. He especially enjoys interacting with the audience and loves when the crowd sings and dances along.

“’Hey Jude’ is really fun for people to sing and sway along to arm in arm. I love seeing three generations of family members all up on their feet singing along to ‘Hey Jude.’ It’s amazing,” said Landes, whose favorite Lennon song to perform is “Come Together” (“That’s just a great, iconic John Lennon moment!”).

One time in Liverpool, Landes even came face to face with Beatles royalty. He went to the Casbah Club, which was a club inside the basement of a home of the mother of one Pete Best, the drummer who was with the Beatles before Ringo Starr. Landes suddenly found himself downstairs literally walking in the footsteps of the Fab Four. There was graffiti on the walls of the club that had been painted by John, Paul, and George that had never been scraped off. Best, still an amazing drummer, invited Landes to jam with him and the two performed the Larry Williams rocker “Slow Down,” which the Beatles covered in 1964.

“Pete was just the nicest guy,” Landes said. “It was really like traveling back in time and it was so surreal literally standing where John Lennon had once stood.”

When Landes takes to the stage with RAIN , he’s careful to make each show a special experience for the audience.

“We change up our show all the time. This time around, we’re doing our Abbey Road medley, and it’s a very precise arrangement,” he said. “We have to be on our game and we have to be where we need to be musically or else the whole thing will just fall apart like dominos.”

RAIN is a special show for Toledo because it marks the return of the American Theatre Guild’s Broadway in Toledo series, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the unexpected intermission we all experienced, we are excited to return to the Stranahan Theater with an incredible 2021-22 Broadway Series that includes some of my personal favorites. We love the way the Toledo community fully embraces each Broadway show we present,” Amy Hamm, executive director of the American Theatre Guild, said in a statement. “We are also eager to execute some new initiatives with educational programs this season. We’re thrilled with the future of Broadway in Toledo.”

A multi-sensory experience with accurate costumes, dazzling lights, and special theater effects, RAIN is designed to be the closest experience to actually seeing the Beatles again live.

“It’s crazy to me that (the Beatles) were young kids in their 20s, and yet they were writing these lyrics that really tug at the heartstrings and just hit you in a place where few other songs really can,” Landes said. “They’re just uplifting messages and after the year and a half that we’ve all had, we need positive messages more than ever.”