The start of the 2021-22 NBA season has arrived. And in typical fashion, the Sixers won’t be beginning their new campaign free of drama, either. Ben Simmons was thrown out of Tuesday’s practice by Doc Rivers and has been suspended for one game due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Simmons was disinterested and refused to take part in some of the practice drills, he’s been fined for various absences since his surprise return to Philadelphia on October 11, and hasn’t earned any money since coming back. So, as the Sixers begin their new season on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Simmons will be well and truly out of the picture.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO