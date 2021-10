‘When it comes to lowering the price of prescription drugs, Sen. Menendez appears to have sided with drug corporations’. New polling shows that lowering the price of prescription drugs is the most popular provision of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan that is being debated in Congress right now. That’s not surprising given that half of all adults take at least one prescription medicine, and that people of all ages are struggling with prices. One-third of people who need prescriptions don’t take them according to their doctors’ directions because they can’t afford the cost — despite having insurance coverage. Even a just-released poll from PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America) that found 41% of Americans skip prescription doses agrees.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO