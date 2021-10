Average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in NJ is just under $3.45. New Jersey gas prices shot up more than 9 cents a gallon over the past week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Garden State is just under $3.45. That’s about a $1.20 higher than what we were all paying a year ago. The price of premium gas is now approaching $4 a gallon. While the gas tax was recently lowered in New Jersey, we’re not seeing any benefit because there’s been a spike in gasoline demand as more people began commuting again, traveling and just going out more. And higher demand is leading to higher gas prices because there’s not enough supply. Oil producers cut back production during the worst of the pandemic. Steve Cronin, a journalist with Oil Price Information Service of IHS Markit, explains why he expects gas prices — already at seven-year highs — to remain high through next year.

TRAFFIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO