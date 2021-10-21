Interview with Bridal Gown Designer Kimaya McPherson

Morilee By Madeline Gardner has released its Spring ’22 Starlight Collection of wedding gowns that pull inspiration from the mystery and beauty of the stars. In addition to luxe fabrics and ethereal movement, the Starlight Collection incorporates mesmerizing details, brilliant reflecting layers and delicate textures. With a hint of whimsy, and the designer’s love of glamour and romance, the line includes subtle sparkle and dramatic silhouettes. Think twinkling layers of airy fabrics with hand beading and sequined starbursts. Flattering new necklines include the “Bridgerton”-inspired square-neck style and the modest ballerina oval. Cup corsetry also is part of the collection. Several gowns also feature light, detachable skirts and detachable flirty sleeves for more versatility. As brides have had to alter their wedding plans due to the pandemic, Gardner decided to deliver diverse options that could carry a bride from the ceremony to the dance floor—regardless of the situation. The gowns are available at Pearl’s Place in Metairie. morilee.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO