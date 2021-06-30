CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Amended Agenda/Public Hearing October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M.

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 8 days ago

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. 5:15 P.M. Site Visit: The Commissioners will be conducting a site visit for lands located at...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

TOWN OF ESSEX SELECTBOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Selectboard of the Town of Essex shall hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in-person at the Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Junction, and online or by phone on Microsoft Teams. The link is available at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 818 593 947#
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to Vendors: Request for Proposal

The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking sealed RFPs from qualified vendors related to the feasibility of engineering, project scoping, financing, permitting, utility coordination, installation, annual inspection, display, knowledge transfer, and ongoing maintenance of photovoltaic arrays for the generation and net-metered transmission of electricity. RFPs are due by 4 p.m. on November 15, 2021. The full RFP is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

State Regulators to Hold Public Forums on Health Care Wait Times

State regulators will hold two virtual public forums to assess the impact of lengthy wait times for medical care on Vermonters. The listening sessions are scheduled to take place this Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, November 4. The events are part of the state’s investigation following a Seven Days cover story in early September that found patients sometimes have to wait up to a year to be seen by specialists within the University of Vermont Health Network.
HEALTH SERVICES
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659

To the creditors of: Eleanor Bensen, late of South Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Essex, VT
Government
City
Essex, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Jericho Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing

The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on WEDNESDAY October 27, 2021 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following. • A request to the DRB by Mansfield View HOA to amend a previously approved PUD. This property is located at 3 Raceway Road (Bittersweet Lane) which is in the Village Zoning District.
JERICHO, VT
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 10, 2021 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83271430077.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0550-10F 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On October 4, 2021, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, 60 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 and High Fidelity, Inc., 115 Catamount Drive, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0550-10F for a project generally described the construction of a 48,000 sf single-story industrial building, a 672 sf accessory building, greenhouse, parking areas and related site improvements on Lot 13B of the Catamount Industrial Park for the cultivation and processing of cannabis. The project is located at Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Municipal Conference Room#Renee Brad
sevendaysvt

Judge Rules in Favor of Vermont Law School in Mural Controversy

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Vermont Law School has the right to permanently conceal a mural that depicts Black people in a manner that many members of the law school community consider racist. The artist, Sam Kerson, sued VLS in December 2020 over its plan to hide his...
sevendaysvt

Sears Lane Residents Petition Court to Stop Eviction from Burlington Encampment

Residents of the Sears Lane encampment are asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction against the City of Burlington to stop a planned eviction there next week. The one-page filing from Alexys Grundy and Grey Barreda says the city's October 14 eviction order does "not meet the criteria for emergency and exigent circumstances" and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anne Conlin

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Case No.: 21-Pr-04760. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Scott Extends Emergency Housing Program Through End of Year

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday announced the extension of an emergency housing program through December 31, while he also called for more action to create permanent housing solutions for the homeless. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has housed many of the state’s homeless population in hotels...
HOMELESS
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure: 7906 Main Road, Huntington

State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 376-5-20 CNCV. Andrew H. Montroll, Esq., Administrator Of The Estate Of Jon E. Boise A/K/A Jon Boise, Jacqueline C. Boise And Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development. OCCUPANTS OF: 7906 Main Road, Huntington VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-005500. To the creditors of Barbara Fischman, late of Williston, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph Chouinard Jr.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04231. In re ESTATE of Joseph Chouinard Jr. To the creditors of Joseph Chouinard Jr., late of Essex. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 53 Central Street, Randolph

State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Orange Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 161-10-19 Oecv. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., As Trustee, On Behalf Of Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-Mln1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-Mln1. V. Douglas J. Parker. OCCUPANTS OF: 53 Central Street, Randolph VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Progressives Decry Decision to Clear Out Burlington Homeless Encampment

Progressives on the Burlington City Council are calling on Mayor Miro Weinberger to stop the eviction of two dozen houseless people from the Sears Lane encampment. Weinberger, a Democrat, ordered police on Thursday to start the process of breaking up the South End site after two arrests there on Wednesday: one man was cited for drug trafficking and another for threatening firefighters with a weapon. The residents have until Tuesday, October 19, at 5 p.m. to vacate, or they may face legal action, according to the eviction notice posted around the site.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Scott Appoints New Fish & Wildlife Commissioner

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a longtime firefighter who is the deputy public safety commissioner to head up the state's Department of Fish & Wildlife. Commissioner Chris Herrick, who lives in South Hero, will head a department responsible for the management and conservation of wildlife and their habitats, including protection of endangered species and enforcement of hunting, fishing and trapping laws.
SOUTH HERO, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy