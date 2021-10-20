Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman

On October 4, 2021, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, 60 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 and High Fidelity, Inc., 115 Catamount Drive, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0550-10F for a project generally described the construction of a 48,000 sf single-story industrial building, a 672 sf accessory building, greenhouse, parking areas and related site improvements on Lot 13B of the Catamount Industrial Park for the cultivation and processing of cannabis. The project is located at Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont.
