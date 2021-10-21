Teen likes to improve herself

DR. WALLACE: Sometimes I find myself helping my son do his homework a little too much! I tend to take over the work and make sure that it is a really good paper or project when it is ready to be turned in. I tend to be a bit of a perfectionist, so of course I want my son’s schoolwork to be as perfect as possible. Sometimes he simply doesn’t have the skills or experience to finish his projects as well as I can. I let him start most of his projects himself, and then when he gets stuck, I jump in and finish them for him. And yes, I do go back and make some changes to the portion he completes as well.

