Teen likes to improve herself

Goshen News
 5 days ago

DR. WALLACE: I’m the type of teen girl who is always interested in self-improvement. I like to strive for better grades and better workouts and seek to eat healthier with each passing month. Lately I’ve heard from several of my friends that there’s a term called “self-care,” and they...

www.goshennews.com

Daily Star

Teen Talk:

Happiness is something that is simultaneously objectified and overlooked. When we objectify things it is often because we don’t really understand them in the first place. This is certainly the case with happiness. The common view of happiness is that it is something to be attained, like money or fame. When we ask if someone is happy, what exactly is the response we expect? Yes? No? Both of those seem insufficient.
KIDS
Goshen News

Mom often helps son with his homework

DR. WALLACE: Sometimes I find myself helping my son do his homework a little too much! I tend to take over the work and make sure that it is a really good paper or project when it is ready to be turned in. I tend to be a bit of a perfectionist, so of course I want my son’s schoolwork to be as perfect as possible. Sometimes he simply doesn’t have the skills or experience to finish his projects as well as I can. I let him start most of his projects himself, and then when he gets stuck, I jump in and finish them for him. And yes, I do go back and make some changes to the portion he completes as well.
KIDS
Goshen News

Girlfriend often expects gloom and doom

DR. WALLACE: I have been with my boyfriend for almost a year, and while he is the most kind and supportive person I know, I experience overwhelming anxiety when something goes wrong between us, even if it’s seemingly insignificant. I have failed at many relationships in the past, including friendships, and I can’t help but worry that I’m destined to only have defective relationships. How can I ease my anxiety in this area of my life? — Often Worried, via email.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Stress
myfitnesspal.com

Danielle Put Herself First and Dropped 50 Pounds

Like a lot of moms, Danielle Rivoli always put her family first. In 2018, after a few years staying home with her kids — following a career in corporate sales — the Long Island, New York, resident realized something had to give. “I was taking care of everyone else and...
WEIGHT LOSS
Phys.org

Behaviour resembling human ADHD seen in dogs

A study involving some 11,000 dogs carried out at the University of Helsinki demonstrated that the gender, age an. d breed of the dog, as well as any behavioral problems and certain environmental factors, are connected to hyperactive and impulsive behavior and inattention (ADHD). "Our findings can help to better...
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
midfloridanewspapers.com

Teen of the Year Blackstock true to herself

Jamesa Blackstock was studying in her math class at Bethune-Cookman University when she learned she was named the 2021 Highlander Teen of the Year. To say she was surprised is an understatement. “I started crying,” Blackstock said. “I don’t usually get awarded for anything.”. That is hard to believe, considering...
KIDS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Separates Herself From Duggar Family – Find Out Why

Former Counting On star Jessa Seewald appears to be moving on to bigger things without the rest of her family. She’s previously appeared to be on good terms with all of her family members, and it didn’t look like she was attempting to sever any ties. Now, she’s split from them and seems to have something big in the works. What might have happened here?
RELATIONSHIPS

