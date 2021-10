Rewarding, well-paying jobs are available in a field that’s key to the state’s well-being. Events of the past year and a half — from the pandemic to the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida — have shown the continued importance of utility workers. Their dedication and commitment during these times are shining examples of what New Jersey is all about. That is why, as we celebrate New Jersey Careers in Utilities Week this third week of October, we as a state must do all we can to encourage the next generation of utility workers.

