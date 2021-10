Just in time for Halloween, the Ghostface killer is up to its old tricks in the Scream 5 trailer. Unfortunately, Scream 5 will not be coming out until the new year. However, this new trailer full of scares is sure to tide audiences over until then. The fifth film in the franchise, this film continues the saga of Sidney Prescott. However, the Scream 5 trailer implies that this time it may not be entirely about her.

