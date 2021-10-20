CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph Chouinard Jr.

 8 days ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04231. In re ESTATE of Joseph Chouinard Jr. To the creditors of Joseph Chouinard Jr., late of...

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659

To the creditors of: Eleanor Bensen, late of South Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Coffin Maker Noah Burton Eyes Green Burials

The phrase "knock on wood" has an imprecise origin, but its meaning is clear: striking knuckles on wooden objects supposedly wards off bad luck. Burlington woodworker Noah Burton says the idiom was just one inspiration for his company's name, Knock Knock Natural Coffins & Custom Woodworking. "It's death — death...
Vermont's Early Success in Battling COVID-19 Could Be Helping to Drive Today's Surge

Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the country — the poster child for America's pandemic response — is in the midst of its worst surge of COVID-19 infections to date. State officials wish they knew. They have been puzzling over this question for weeks and say the answer likely involves factors common to surges elsewhere in the country: a highly transmissible strain, unvaccinated people, waning effectiveness of vaccines over time and relaxed pandemic rules.
Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to Vendors: Request for Proposal

The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking sealed RFPs from qualified vendors related to the feasibility of engineering, project scoping, financing, permitting, utility coordination, installation, annual inspection, display, knowledge transfer, and ongoing maintenance of photovoltaic arrays for the generation and net-metered transmission of electricity. RFPs are due by 4 p.m. on November 15, 2021. The full RFP is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.
HVSS Private Storage Unit Auction

HARBOR VIEW SELF STORAGE, 8 HARBOR VIEW ROAD, SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT 05403. Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage unit listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. Name of Occupant Storage Unit. S Charlson Unit 4A-18 (10x12) Unit will be opened for...
From the Publisher: View Finder

When he's not shooting for Seven Days, freelance photographer James Buck documents disaster-relief and humanitarian efforts in some of the harshest spots on Earth. Since the end of 2018, he has worked as a volunteer for the nonprofit Project HOPE in Ethiopia, Namibia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Indonesia and post-hurricane Bahamas. Earlier this year, the same organization sent him to India to witness and chronicle the ravages of the coronavirus.
TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 2. CONTINUED-SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for an 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R on...
State Regulators to Hold Public Forums on Health Care Wait Times

State regulators will hold two virtual public forums to assess the impact of lengthy wait times for medical care on Vermonters. The listening sessions are scheduled to take place this Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, November 4. The events are part of the state's investigation following a Seven Days cover story in early September that found patients sometimes have to wait up to a year to be seen by specialists within the University of Vermont Health Network.
New Chef Upgrades Menu at Nectar's in Burlington

Downtown music destination Nectar's became famous for its early support of Phish back in the 1980s and, to a lesser extent, for its gravy fries. In April, chef Michael Crowell-Hall returned home to Vermont after almost 20 years and quietly took over the night spot's kitchen. He recently debuted a fall menu that balances late-night comfort-food favorites, such as gravy fries and wings, with seasonally inspired creations, such as a deconstructed chili of boneless braised short ribs and heirloom beans.
An Ohio Man Completes the Triple Crown of Hiking on the Appalachian Trail in Vermont

Jeanne Agner has lived in hilly Vermont for nearly 40 years, but she grew up in northwest Ohio, which is "as flat as flat could be." That's why the Richmond resident was surprised to learn from a friend that a young man from her hometown had embarked earlier this year on a difficult journey through punishing alpine conditions. Brandon Weis, nicknamed Horsepower, planned to complete the Triple Crown of hiking: the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails. He planned to hike the combined 8,000 miles — through snow, extreme heat and mud — in just one year, something that fewer than a dozen people have done.
Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination

A South Burlington dairy farmer is suing the City of Burlington, contending that his well was contaminated by toxic chemicals that flowed off airport property. John Belter alleges that the chemicals came from a firefighting foam long used by the Vermont Air National Guard, which leases a portion of the Burlington International Airport. The per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contaminated the groundwater and a stream that runs across the farm, Belter has previously said.
Feds Say 7 Percent of Jobs in Vermont Are Open

Just over 7 percent of the existing jobs in Vermont were vacant in August, according to a new report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Vermont had 23,000 job openings that month, according to the state Labor Department. That's the equivalent of 7.1 percent of all the state's positions, according to the BLS. The U.S. rate is 6.6 percent. But Vermont's doing better than Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which both have 7.4 percent of jobs open.
Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba

In the last episode, we met beloved bus driver Steve Rexford, who is considered part of the team at the South Burlington School District. He was nominated for a story by South Burlington soccer mom Cécile Druzba back in late 2018. Giving compliments came easily to Cécile; she was an active member of the community and enjoyed shining a spotlight on positive people like Steve, who drove her daughter Madison to soccer games.
