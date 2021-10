A few years ago, Youth Smhr attained a rare kind of anonymous fame in the fashion industry. The Paris stylist would dress up his brothers, sister, and friends in silky robes or cinched belts and post them on Instagram, with only his arms visible in the frame. No one ever knew the face behind these looks; you could only see doubled-up baggy jeans and a torso strapped with fanny packs. “I really wanted to show my work first and not myself,” the stylist told Vogue in 2016. Now Smhr is back in the limelight, and while he has still not revealed his actual name, he has shown his face and has a megawatt client: Saweetie.

