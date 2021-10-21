CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 21 final deadline to receive first Pfizer dose to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
 5 days ago

STATEWIDE – This Thursday, Oct. 21, is the final day to be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine prior to Thanksgiving.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reminding Coloradans to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to holiday gatherings. Those who receive the vaccine are considered fully protected 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series.

Vaccinations are the best way for Coloradans to protect themselves, their families, and their communities while celebrating holidays.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by the following holidays, people should get their first dose of vaccine by the following dates:

  • Thanksgiving (Nov. 25): Pfizer by Oct. 21, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11, Moderna (date passed)
  • Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28): Pfizer by Oct. 24, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14, Moderna (date passed)
  • Christmas (Dec. 25): Moderna by Nov. 13, Pfizer by Nov. 20, Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

