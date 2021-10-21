CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors, Firebirds can claim league titles; Bruins play Thursday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams in the Times readership area, Hunt and Southern Nash,...

Garden City Telegram

Olin claims Ranger Invite title

ENID, OKLA - In their final tune-up before the NJCAA National Preview next month, the Garden City Community College golf team impressed again. Erik Olin won the individual title, shooting 2-under par, and the Broncbusters took second as a team at the Ranger Invitational at Meadowlake Golf Course. How good...
GARDEN CITY, KS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Friendly wager placed on Thursday's Firebirds game

ROCKY MOUNT — Thursday's high school football game between Rocky Mount and Southern Nash will not only determine who remains in the running for a conference win, but also the victor in a friendly side wager between two notable graduates. It's a gridiron battle of arch football rivals when Rocky...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Firebirds keep conference title in sights with win over Gryphons

Despite Brian Foster no longer coaching the Southern Nash football team after retiring at the end of last season, the longtime head coach’s philosophies still resonate with the program. Foster’s legacy was no more on display than during the Firebirds’ 45-27 win on Thursday night against rival Rocky Mount High...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
discoverestevan.com

SJHL Attendance Down Across the League; Bruins Still Third Overall

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and with vaccine protocols now firmly established, attendance at SJHL games across the province has dropped this season. According to data from HockeyDB.com, most team's attendance has dropped to varying degrees compared to the 2019-2020 season. In Estevan, the Bruins have seen the attendance...
NHL
monvalleyindependent.com

Warriors take their share of section title

Elizabeth Forward pushed its unbeaten streak to 12 games Tuesday night, and for the first time since 2017, the Warriors can call themselves section champions. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BASKETBALL
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Kris Ruth Says Warriors Ready for Title Match

Heritage Christian Academy soccer coach Clint Willis calls Kris Ruth the “glue that holds the Warrior team together.” The senior says HCA is clicking on all cylinders and ready for Friday’s championship match with Assumption.
SOCCER
Hockey
Sports
warriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry ready to help Warriors chase another title

Stephen Curry is coming off a career season, and now he is ready to chase another championship with a cast that includes familiar faces and young newcomers. After becoming NBA scoring champion for the second time, Curry wants to ride the momentum his Golden State Warriors had gained down the stretch before the season ended abruptly in a play-in game against Memphis. "I know how we operate and we have a crop of amazingly talented, high-potential energetic young guys who have a lot to accomplish in this league and we hopefully can marry the two in terms of what we do on the floor every single night," said Curry, who averaged 32.0 points.
NBA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Warriors go to Coosa Thursday night

The Gordon Central High School football team will have its own version of Thursday night lights this week when they travel to play winless Coosa in a AA Region 7 matchup. Originally, the teams were to meet Friday night in Rome but the game has been moved to Thursday and the Warriors are looking to take advantage of the shortened week.
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Power Play & Penalty Kill Poised For Success in 2021-22

It is no secret that over the past decade, the Boston Bruins have relied heavily on their special teams. Whether it’s the power play or the penalty kill, special teams have been a big part of the success that the Black and Gold has had. If the Bruins are going to have success in 2021-22, they will once again need both units to be near the top of the league.
NHL
Norfolk Daily News

Knights roll past Warriors, to play for C2-3 title

CROFTON — Three of Norfolk Catholic's first five wins this season were decided by six points or fewer. So when Crofton took the opening kickoff and drove 56 yards in nine plays for a touchdown, the Knights didn't blink. Norfolk Catholic scored touchdowns on six straight possessions, its defense forced...
NORFOLK, NE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Patriots shoot down Firebirds

CREEDMOOR — Falls Lake Academy put up a good fight in the Super Six match Wednesday afternoon with t... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
warriorscentral.com

Warriors claim their former Summer League guard Jeff Dowtin off of waivers

With the first game approaching in less than a day, the Golden State Warriors are making some minor tweaks to their roster. The team announced that they have claimed Jeff Dowtin after he was waived by the Orlando Magic and will be converting his contract to a two-way deal according to a tweet from the team. Dowtin most recently spent time with the Orlando Magic where he played in three preseason games.
NBA
Crescent-News

Thursday soccer: Bryan, Evergreen claim first league crowns

BRYAN — Though Bryan did not pick up the outright league title with a win Thursday in its Northwest Ohio Athletic League finale against Wauseon, the Golden Bears’ scoreless tie with the Indians did ensure the first girls soccer league championship in program history. Calysta Wasson made four saves in...
BRYAN, OH
Niagara Gazette

GI blanks Niagara Wheatfield to claim NFL title, unbeaten league campaign

NORTH TONAWANDA — Grand Island High School is used to having success in the Niagara Frontier League. When the Vikings didn’t win the girls soccer league championship last season, it was not well received by the players. The trophy Niagara Wheatfield earned was a prize they wanted. Until Thursday’s NFL...
NFL

