When you apply yourself, college can be a wonderful place to rediscover who you really are. College is an interesting step in life for many, and the first real decision many students make. Taking your future in your hands and deciding where you’d like to spend the next few years of your life, what you’d like to do career-wise, what college activities and housing you’d like to be a part of, is a daunting task. For me, college opened new doors, and taught me life lessons that I’ll be able to carry with me wherever I go.

COLLEGES ・ 15 DAYS AGO