Ruby Lands "YJIT" As A Speedy, In-Process JIT Compiler

Delivering nearly 25 million packages daily across 220 countries and territories, UPS operates the world's most extensive integrated smart logistics network. UPS’s Harmonized Enterprise Analytics Tool (HEAT) is a business intelligence platform that leverages advanced predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, and one billion data points to provide the most precise forecast of package movement through all modes of transportation in its network. The project earned Chief Information and Engineering Officer Juan Perez a 2021 CIO 100 award for technology innovation. Tune in for his tips on creating new insights, improving operational efficiencies, and providing better customer visibility. Watch now!
