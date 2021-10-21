CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Lands "YJIT" As A Speedy, In-Process JIT Compiler

By Michael Larabel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ruby programming language implementation has merged YJIT, its new just-in-time (JIT) compiler. YJIT is a JIT compiler for Ruby that leverages the lazy Basic Block Versioning (LBBV) architecture. YJIT has...

Codecademy

10 Advanced Ruby Code Challenges

It doesn’t matter if you’re just learning how to code or if you’re a seasoned programmer, solving code challenges is a great way to sharpen your skills. Not only will they help you learn more about coding, but they’re a standard part of technical interviews, so being comfortable solving code challenges can give you a competitive edge over the competition. But these aren’t the only reasons to test yourself with code challenges.
RadeonSI Lands Another "Very Large" Optimization To Further Boost SPECViewPerf

In recent months we have seen a lot of RadeonSI optimizations focused on SPECViewPerf with AMD seemingly trying to get this open-source OpenGL driver into very capable shape moving forward for workstation GL workloads. Hitting Mesa 22.0-devel today is yet another round of patches for tuning SPECViewPerf. Already with Mesa...
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0

GIMP 3.0 as the GTK3 port of this open-source Adobe Photoshop alternative has been talked about for nearly a decade now and the work remains ongoing. However, out today is GIMP 2.99.8 as the newest development snapshot. Adding to all of the changes building up across the GIMP 2.99 series...
Chrome 95 Released With FTP Support Completely Removed, New Developer Additions

Chrome 95 has rolled out as stable today as the latest version of Google's web browser. With Chrome 95 the previously-deprecated FTP support has been completely removed. There are also many new developer features available in Chrome 95 along with a number of mobile-focused additions. Some of the Google Chrome 95 highlights include:
Apple Silicon PCIe Driver Queued For Linux 5.16

Queued this week into the Linux PCI subsystem's "next" branch is the Apple PCIe driver needed to enable PCI Express support for Apple SoCs such as the M1. The "pcie-apple" driver is written by reverse-engineering expert Alyssa Rosenzweig and Marc Zyngier while also based on discoveries by Corellium and OpenBSD developers. At this stage the Apple PCIe controller driver is less than one thousand lines of new code for bringing up the PCI Express bus with Apple SoCs. The focus has been on the Apple M1 with last year's Apple devices.
Oracle Releases GraalVM 21.3 With Java 17 Support, Other Enhancements

Oracle has published its latest quarterly update to GraalVM, the open-source Java JVM/JDK implemented in Java that also supports other execution modes and programming languages from Python to R to Ruby. Given last month's release of Java 17 / OpenJDK 17, GraalVM 21.3 has added Java 17 support. Plus there...
Linux 5.16 To Support The 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard

Separate from all the ongoing Apple Silicon/M1 bring-up work for the Linux kernel, the Linux 5.16 cycle is set to support this year's Apple Magic Keyboard. Via the Apple-HID driver there has been Linux kernel support for earlier versions of the Magic Keyboard to deal with device quirks and differences around this keyboard that need to be specially handled by the software for making full use of the keyboard, such as for the function (Fn) keys.
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78

SiFive just shared word that at today's Linley Conference they teased their Performance P550 successor that will "set a new standard for the highest efficiency RISC-V processor available." SiFive's new core to succeed the Performance P550 will reportedly improve performance by 50% and the company says it outperform an Arm...
Intel Makes ControlFlag Open-Source For Helping To Detect Bugs In Code

Last year Intel announced ControlFlag as a machine learning tool for helping to uncover bugs within code. ControlFlag promised impressive results after being trained on more than one billion lines of code and at the end of 2020 was already being used internally on Intel's code-bases from firmware to software applications. We hadn't heard anything more about ControlFlag this year... Until today. Intel has now made ControlFlag open-source for helping to autonomously detect more programming bugs.
AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" Performance On Ubuntu Linux Six Months After Launch

It's been a half-year already since AMD introduced the EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors that continue performing well and gaining marketshare. While the recently released Ubuntu 21.10 is not a long-term support (LTS) release, for those wondering what this latest Linux distribution means for EPYC 7003 series performance, here is a look at its performance across many benchmarks against that of Ubuntu 21.04 that was released right after the Milan launch and then Ubuntu 20.04 as the current LTS stable series.
Chrome 96 Beta Begins Preparing For Chrome 100, Adds Priority Hints Feature

Following this week's release of Chrome 95, Google has now promoted Chrome 96 to beta status. Next year Chrome will see version 100 and for ensuring a smooth transition, Chrome 96 Beta is adding a new flag to force the major version to already be advertised as version 100. The new developer-minded option will set the Chrome HTTP user-agent string to Chrome 100, for helping developers test their web sites / web applications against that three digit version number. As some particularly older scripts may be just checking for the two major digits, Google developers added this option early to help catch any areas that may not be correctly handling a three digit major version number.
V3DV Raspberry Pi Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1

Mesa's V3DV driver for supporting newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics hardware with Vulkan now is advertising v1.1 support. This Vulkan 1.1 support in V3DV is notable as the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer are the most notable beneficiaries of this driver. Igalia continues developing the V3DV driver under cooperation with the...
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3

GCC 12 isn't seeing its stable release until around March~April as usual, but with feature development slowly wrapping up as approaching the next stage of development next month to focus on fixes, recently I wrapped up some preliminary benchmarks for how GCC 12.0 is currently performing against GCC 11.2 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) system.
AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux

AMD patches this month have begun preparing support for a new CPU feature called Smart Trace Buffer (STB). Earlier this month the initial patch was posted for enabling AMD Smart Trace Buffer support on Linux as an extension to AMD's PMC kernel driver. This morning the STB enablement has already been revised in a second version of the patches.
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing

An effort going on for a while at Canonical has been to develop a new desktop installer for Ubuntu. With the recent Ubuntu 21.10 release they are still using their classic Ubiquity installer by default but have published a new preview build of Ubuntu 21.10 with their new desktop installer option. Here is a look at Ubuntu's forthcoming new installer.
DXVK-Native 1.9.2a Released For Direct3D-Over-Vulkan With Native Games

Valve continues embracing DXVK-Native for allowing more of their older games to target Vulkan by using this Direct3D-to-Vulkan translation layer for native games. DXVK-Native 1.9.2a is out with the latest fixes and improvements. This summer DXVK-Native saw its first release for this adaptation of DXVK intended to be used by...
Intel Graphics Driver's New Parallel Submission uAPI Landing For Linux 5.16

Intel's "parallel submission" user-space API for their i915 kernel graphics driver has been queued into DRM-Next today ahead of the Linux 5.16 kernel cycle. This multi-LRC / parallel submission code for their GuC engine and exposed as a new user-space API is ready to go for Linux 5.16. This is part of their long ongoing effort around GuC submission handling and improving their user-space API as they integrate the DRM scheduler and make other fundamental improvements. This new uAPI is being worked on since their existing bonding uAPI is considered "broken" when using GuC submission. For those interested in all of the fine technical details on their parallel submission uAPI design and motivation for doing so can see this kernel documentation.
