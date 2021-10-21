Ruby Lands "YJIT" As A Speedy, In-Process JIT Compiler

Following this week's release of Chrome 95, Google has now promoted Chrome 96 to beta status. Next year Chrome will see version 100 and for ensuring a smooth transition, Chrome 96 Beta is adding a new flag to force the major version to already be advertised as version 100. The new developer-minded option will set the Chrome HTTP user-agent string to Chrome 100, for helping developers test their web sites / web applications against that three digit version number. As some particularly older scripts may be just checking for the two major digits, Google developers added this option early to help catch any areas that may not be correctly handling a three digit major version number.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO