3. Don’t settle for ugly storage.

A dashcam video that has been shared to social media shows the moment a Ford Mustang slammed through a convenience store in the U.S. The footage shows the driver of the fourth-generation Mustang traveling through an intersection near the store. However, when the Ford comes into view, it is sliding aggressively to the left and, with the driver obviously unable to control the car, it careens across the opposing lane of traffic, hops over a curb, jumps through a bush, and slams into the store.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO