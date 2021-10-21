No. 7 CBA advances past No. 10 Columbia in Class AA playoffs
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Section II Class AA boys soccer playoffs are underway.No. 8 Albany edges No. 9 Colonie in Class AA playoffs
No. 7 Christian Brothers Academy hosted No. 10 Columbia on Wednesday. The Brothers took a 2-0 lead into the half, but the Blue Devils quickly rallied to tie it 2-2. CBA eventually pulled away to win 5-2.
The Brothers will visit No. 2 Shaker Saturday at 7 p.m. in the second round.
