Hundreds of people showed up for the unveiling of a new statue honouring Black soldiers of the American civil war, installed across the street from a Confederate monument in a Tennessee town.Titled as “March to Freedom,” the new bronze statue unveiled on Saturday at Franklin’s public square tells the story of the 1860 war, the horrors of slavery, and honours the Black people who participated in the struggle to end it.The statue shows a soldier standing with one foot on a decaying tree stump, symbolic of the end of the “tree of sorrow” which was used to tie up Black...

