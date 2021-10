The Bullock Memorial Community Center will host a fall festival from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 30, at the center, 917 S. 1st Street. Entering through the front of the building, trick-or-treaters can go from booth to booth to get candy and goodies before making their way to the serving window to fuel up on a hotdog, chili dog, nachos and chili cheese nachos and a drink.

